Argentina Open 2024: Men's schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

Carlos Alcaraz returns to Buenos Aires to defend his Argentina Open crown as the Tour shifts briefly to clay courts. The ATP 250 event is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 18.

Also back in the Argentinian capital will be last year’s beaten finalist Cameron Norrie, looking to go one better than he did 12 months ago.

Diego Schwartzman, meanwhile, leads a strong charge of home players alongside the likes of Francisco Cerundolo and Sebastian Baez.

With plenty to look forward to, here’s everything you need to know about the tournament:

What is the Argentina Open?

The Argentina Open is an ATP 250 tournament played at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, Argentina, as one of the first claycourt tournaments of the season. The tournament was first held in 1927 as a joint men’s and women’s event, but the latter was discontinued in 1987.

The event was a part of the Grand Prix tennis and a Grand Prix Super Series circuits before moving to the ATP Tour.

With eight titles, home player Guillermo Vilas is the most successful player in the tournament’s history. Others who have lifted the trophy include David Ferrer, Dominic Thiem, Casper Ruud, and most recently Alcaraz.

Venue

The tournament will be played on the claycourts of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club in the capital city of Argentina. The venue can host up up to 5,500 spectators.

Players

Cameron Norrie was the beaten finalist last year.

Carlos Alcaraz will lead the first at the tournament for the second straight year, but faces a tough title defense.

Second seed Cameron Norrie, who will anchor the bottom half of the draw, will be keen to avenge his loss from last year’s final.

Others including a returning Diego Schwartzman and a slew of claycourt mavericks led by Nicholas Jarry and Francisco Cerundolo will also be looking to make an impact.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament will start on Saturday (February 10), with the main draw starting on Monday (February 12). The final will take place on February 18.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Argentina Open is $642,615. The men's singles champion will walk away with $97,745 and 250 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money (Singles) Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion $97,745 250 250 Runner-up $ 57,015 165 150 Semifinalist $ 33,520 100 90 Quarterfinalist $ 19,425 50 45 Second Round $ 11,280 25 - First Round $6,890 0 -

Where to Watch

Marin Cilic will also be in action.

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Argentina Open live on the following channels and sites:

For those watching in the USA, live action will be available on Tennis Channel.

Viewers in the UK can catch the matches on Sky Sports.

In Canada, the action will be broadcast live on TSN.