"Around the kitchen table with Andre Agassi, the kids... It's noisy, fun" - When Steffi Graf shed light on the importance of family in her life

By Shyam Kamal
Published Oct 15, 2025 11:56 GMT
When Steffi Graf shed light on the importance of family in her life
When Steffi Graf shed light on the importance of family in her life (Source: Andre Agassi's Instagram)

Steffi Graf and American tennis icon Andre Agassi married each other in 2001, two years after they started dating. That same year, the couple welcomed their son Jaden, followed by their daughter Jaz in 2003.

Since then, the German has remained out of the public spotlight for the most part, instead choosing to enjoy her privacy in the comfort of her husband and children. Speaking in an interview with the Guardian in 2013, Graf shed light on the state of her mind with a poignant answer to one of the questions posed to her.

When asked where she would most like to be at that point in her life, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was quick to answer that her ideal situation was not all that different from how her life turned out to be after all. Graf picked that she would prefer to be with Agassi and their two kids around the dinner table, along with their respective families and friends.

Regardless of how noisy it would be, Steffi Graf proclaimed that there was no other place on earth that she would rather be.

"Around the kitchen table with Andre, the kids, their friends, our families. It's noisy, fun and carefree, and there's not another place I'd rather be," Graf said.
When asked in the interview about what the best kiss of her life was, the German had another equally philosophical answer, emphasizing the importance of family in her life.

"The kiss of a parent, the kiss of your husband, the kiss of your children: you receive them in that order in life, and they each make you feel alive in a different way," Steffi Graf said.
Steffi Graf revealed she bought her husband Andre Agassi's first and last-ever rackets

In the aforementioned interview, Steffi Graf was also asked what the most expensive things she had ever bought were, and real estate properties were not included. Graf revealed that they were actually two tennis rackets, both belonging to her husband Andre Agassi—one being the first racket he ever used in pro tennis and one from the last tennis match of his career.

"The first racket Andre used in a pro match at 16 and the one from his last game – the bookends of his career," Steffi Graf said.

Graf retired in the year 1999, winning the French Open that season and reaching the final at Wimbledon. On the other hand, Agassi retired in 2006, playing the US Open as his last tournament.

