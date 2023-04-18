Aryna Sabalenka has been subjected to considerable criticism from tennis fans for remaining tight-lipped on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Several fans believe that an athlete like Sabalenka with massive influence should play their part in resolving the ongoing war. However, the defending Australian Open champion has been constantly iterating her helplessness on the issue.

After persistent carping fans and even players from the WTA Tour, Sabalenka spoke on the matter yet again at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

During a press conference, the Belarusian stated that Ukrainians can hate her all they want if they feel better from that.

"If they feel better by hating me, I'm happy to help them with that. They can do that," she said. "But the rest, like, if I could stop the war, I would do that, but unfortunately it's not in my hands and it's not under my control."

Sabalenka opined that she would rather focus on her game than get involved in the problem and be "depressed" about it.

"I'm just trying to stay less in the Internet so I'm not gonna see anything like that. I'll be able to focus on myself and on my game and not get too depressed about this situation," Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka: Some people don't like me just because I was born in Belarus

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2021 WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka reckons that some people hate her just because of her nationality. The Belarusian feels that she is incapable of doing anything about the unnecessary hate from such people.

"Now I just realize that I have done nothing bad to Ukraine and I did nothing. There is some people don't like me just because I was born in Belarus. It's like it's their decision, and I cannot control that," she said during the press conference.

She also lamented receiving hatred for "basically nothing."

"Yeah, it's not the best feeling to be hated from people for basically nothing, but it is how it is," the World No. 2 stated.

Meanwhile on tour, Sabalenka will kickstart her clay swing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She expressed excitement upon returning to one of her "favorite tournaments."

"I'm super happy to be back here. It's one of my favorite tournaments. I always enjoy playing here. I had really good success here. Hopefully this year I can do a little bit better," she said.

Following a first-round bye, Aryna Sabalenka will begin her campaign on Wednesday in the Round of 16. She will face the winner of the clash between Barbora Krejcikova and Liudmila Samsonova.

