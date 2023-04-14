Stuttgart 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

The 45th edition of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will start on April 17, with some of the top women's players competing in the competition.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won last year's edition of the WTA 500 tournament, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. The Pole will be a heavy favorite to win but the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are each capable of challenging her.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the tournament.

What is the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix?

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is a clay-court tournament that takes place in Stuttgart. It's one of nine WTA 500 events that will take place in 2023.

The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 1978, with Tracy Austin winning the final by defeating Betty Stove. Martina Navratilova has won the tournament a record six times while other champions include Martina Hingis, Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters.

Venue

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Players

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open

Last year's finalists Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2023.

Swiatek will be a heavy favorite to win the tournament considering her quality on clay. The Pole has not played a single match since her semi-final defeat to Elena Rybakina in Indian Wells and will be eager to start her clay-court season strongly.

Aryna Sabalenka has had a terrific start to the 2023 season and will be eager to carry her good form into the clay-court season. The Belarusian is a serious title contender and there is a fair chance of her triumphing in Stuttgart.

The likes of Ons Jabeur, Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia and Coco Gauff are also capable of having a long run at the tournament. Other players who will take part in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix include Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa and Daria Kasatkina.

Schedule

The first-round matches in Stuttgart will start on Monday, April 17, while the second-round fixtures will take place on Wednesday, April 19. The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be played on Thursday and Friday respectively, with the singles final scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix is $780,637, and the winner will receive a cheque worth $120,160 coupled with 470 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $120,150 470 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semifinals $43,322 185 Quarterfinals $21,075 100 R16 $11,500 55 R32 $8,310 1

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on DAZN.

Poll : 0 votes