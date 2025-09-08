Aryna Sabalenka's $220,000 Audemars Piguet, Carlos Alcaraz's $125,000 Rolex & more: 5 noteworthy watches seen at US Open 2025

The 2025 US Open lived up to expectations in New York. Carlos Alcaraz claimed his second US Open title by defeating Jannik Sinner, while Aryna Sabalenka dominated the women's draw to capture her fourth Grand Slam crown.

The US Open is one of the most important and popular events in the sport. It not only attracts the best tennis players on tour, but also hosts celebrities and famous personalities at Flushing Meadows.

This year's event became a showcase of luxury timepieces, with players and their partners sporting watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Without further ado, let's look at some of the best watches spotted at the American Major this year.

#1. Carlos Alcaraz's Golden Statement

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Fresh off his championship victory, Carlos Alcaraz made a stylish statement during his post-match celebrations. The Spanish superstar was spotted wearing an 18-karat yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona featuring a striking turquoise blue and black dial paired with an Oysterflex band. This stunning timepiece, valued at approximately $125,000, perfectly complemented his golden moment.

Alcaraz captured his sixth Grand Slam title last week. He entered New York after a title-winning run in Cincinnati and continued his rich vein of form by cruising past Jiri Lehecka and Novak Djokovic in the initial few rounds. The Spaniard then brushed aside Jannik Sinner in the finals and clinched his second title in New York. He has only lost one on tour since May.

#2. Lorenzo Musetti's Six-Figure Sophistication

Musetti at the US Open - Outdoor events - Asics - Source: Getty

Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti also made headlines not just for his elegant playing style but also for his watch choice. During post-match festivities in New York, Musetti wore a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin, a masterpiece of Swiss watchmaking valued at an impressive $100,000. The exceptional timepiece features a perpetual calendar that tracks dates, months, and leap years without manual adjustment until 2100.

Musetti chalked up a decent result at the US Open this year. After confident wins over Flavio Cobolli and Jaume Munar in the initial few rounds, he was eliminated by Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. The Italian defeated him in straight sets.

#3. Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze: A Stylish Power Couple

Paul at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, American favorite Tommy Paul chose to wear a distinctive De Bethune DB28xs Steel Wheels during the tournament. This avant-garde Swiss timepiece, valued at $90,000, features the brand's signature spherical moon phase and titanium case design that sets it apart from traditional luxury sports watches. The 28-year-old reached the third round this year but lost to Alexander Bublik in five sets.

Paige Lorenze at the US Open Tennis Championships - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze made her own fashion statement courtside, elegantly sporting a Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier. The timepiece oozes French luxury and has become a favorite among style-conscious celebrities. It represents Cartier's modern interpretation of classical watchmaking.

#4. Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis: Matching Luxury

2025 US Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Next up, Aryna Sabalenka showcased her partnership with Audemars Piguet beautifully at the US Open this year. After beating Amanda Anisimova in the final, she wore a rare Rose Gold Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph, valued at an extraordinary $220,000.

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend at the 2025 US Open - Day 14 - Source: Getty

Her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, complemented her style perfectly by wearing his own Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, creating a coordinated luxury look. The couple often matches their timepieces from the prestigious Swiss manufacturer.

The Royal Oak's revolutionary octagonal case design was first introduced in 1972 and remains one of the most recognizable and sought-after watch designs in the luxury market.

#5. Alexander Zverev's Quarter-Million Dollar Statement at US Open 2025

Zverev at the 2025 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

German No. 1 Alexander Zverev made the most expensive watch statement of the tournament, wearing a jaw-dropping Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon in New York. This automotive-inspired masterpiece is valued at an astounding $430,000 and represents the pinnacle of luxury watchmaking.

Zverev, who switched his watch sponsorship from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co., also wore a sleek black timepiece from the brand's Epic X collection during matches. The third seed looked sharp at the US Open, but fell to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round. The Canadian defeated him in four sets, 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.

