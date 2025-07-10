Aryna Sabalenka's relationship with her late father: How the Wimbledon semifinalist used tennis to get herself out of tragedy

Aryna Sabalenka is through to the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships this year. She defeated Laura Siegemund in the last round, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka entered London after a semifinal run in Berlin. She started her campaign by cruising past Emma Raducanu and Elise Mertens in the initial few rounds and then overpowered Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

The Belarusian has been one of the stand-out performers this year. Apart from title-winning runs in Madrid, Miami and Brisbane, she also reached the finals in Paris and Melbourne.

While Sabalenka's tennis has been appealing on the outside, her journey on tour has been shaped by personal challenges. On that note, let's look at how her late father inspired her tennis journey on tour.

"I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No.1" - Aryna Sabalenka on her father's wishes before he passed away

Aryna Sabalenka was born in Minsk, Belarus, in 1998 to parents Sergey and Yulia Sabalenka. Her father was a former ice hockey player and a sports enthusiast. He actively helped his daughter pursue a tennis career.

Sergey passed away in late 2019 at the age of 43 due to meningitis. He wished to see Sabalenka as the best player in the world. She talked about dealing with tough circumstances during his passing and how it shaped her tennis career.

"It was something unexpected, he was young, he was 43, and I didn’t want to say that, but I think people should know. During the pre-season, it was tough to practice mentally. I didn’t think too much, actually. I couldn’t leave, because I knew it was a tough situation with my family, and I couldn’t leave them, but somehow I needed to go. I wasn’t excited about the matches, I just went there because I had to,” Aryna Sabalenka said, WTA Tennis.

Sabalenka also mentioned being inspired by her father to become the best player in the world.

"I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No.1. I’m doing it for him, so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now."

"Tennis has really helped me go through whatever and get stronger" - Aryna Sabalenka on her personal challenges and journey on tour

Aryna Sabalenka was in a relationship with former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov in mid‑2021. He died by apparent suicide in Miami, Florida, in March 2024.

Despite her loss, Sabalenka returned to play just days later and explained the reason for not taking a break. She credited tennis for helping her get over the loss quickly on tour.

"Once, I lost my father and tennis helped me to go through that tough loss. So at that moment [of Koltsov’s death] I thought I had to just keep going, keep playing, keep doing my thing to separate my personal life from my career life," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"Probably, looking back right now, I would say that a better decision would have been to step back, reset and recharge, and start everything over again. But I did what I did. At the end I paid for my decision, but I’m really glad that I have tennis in my life and it’s really helped me go through whatever and get stronger," she added.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here" - Aryna Sabalenka on the impact her father had on her tennis career

Aryna Sabalenka's father holds a special place in her life and her tennis career. She felt that her father was always with her in spirit.

"Of course he's [father] my biggest motivation. He's been everything for me...But right now I have my mom, my sister, who is here with me, and I feel like I have to think about them...I just feel that he's always with me. I'm very thankful for everything he did for me, and I think if it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here," Sabalenka said in her winner's speech in Melbourne.

The 27-year-old believed that if she kept working hard, she could win on all surfaces, including clay and grass.

"I definitely think that if I'm going to keep working like I'm working right now, and if we're going to keep building what we are building right now, I'm definitely able to do the same on the clay and on the grass," she added.

Sabalenka is through to the semifinals at Wimbledon for the third time in her career. She will take on Amanda Anisimova of the USA on Thursday. The winner of this bout will either take on Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic in the finals.

