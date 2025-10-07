Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Following a first-round bye, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her title defense at the Wuhan Open 2025 against Rebecca Sramkova.

Sabalenka started the year with a title in Brisbane, and faltered at the last hurdle in her quest of a third consecutive Australian Open title. She lost to Madion Keys in the summit clash in three sets. She rebounded from an underwhelming Middle East swing with a runner-up finish at the Indian Wells Open and her very first Miami Open title.

Sabalenka's clay swing kicked off with another runner-up finish at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, her fourth at the venue. She brushed off the defeat with her third title at the Madrid Open. A quarterfinal exit from the Italian Open was followed by a heartbreaking loss to Coco Gauff in the French Open final.

The World No. 1's grass swing concluded with another tough loss, going down to Amanda Anisimova in three sets in the Wimbledon semifinals. Her Cincinnati Open title defense came to an end in the quarterfinals at the hands of Elena Rybakina. She arrived at the US Open with plenty of battle scars but beat Anisimova in the final to successfully defend her title. This will be her first tournament since then.

While Sabalenka had a first-round bye at the Wuhan Open, Sramkova took on Anna Kalinskaya in her opener here. The two split the first couple of sets to force a decider. Sramkova erased a break deficit in the third set by reeling off four games on the trot to seal a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova head-to-head

This will be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -2000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-105) Rebecca Sramkova +850 -1.5 (+1200) Under 18.5 (+150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova prediction

Rebecca Sramkova at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sramkova snapped her three-match losing skid with a win over Kalinskaya. She also improved her record for the season to 20-25. She will now aim to reach the third round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the second time this year.

Sabalenka became the first woman to defend the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014, bringing her record this year to 56-10 with her triumph. She's the three-time defending champion at the Wuhan Open, and has never lost a main draw match at the tournament in her career.

Given their results this year, Sabalenka will be the favorite to win this contest. Sramkova's 0-6 career record against top 10 players doesn't do her any favors either, further tipping the scales in the defending champion's favor.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebecca Sramkova betting tips

Tip 1: Aryna Sabalenka to win.

Tip 2: The match will feature at least 16 games.

