"As common as Andy beating me on the golf course" - Mardy Fish pulls Andy Roddick's leg while discussing Canada's controversial Davis Cup qualification

Two former World No. 1s Andy Roddick and Mardy Fish took to social media to express their opinions on Canada's controversial wild card decision in the Davis Cup.

The Canadian team recently made it to the knockout stages of the tournament, which will take place in Malaga, Spain, in November.

When asked by a fan if it was common to offer a wild card in the event, US Davis Cup captain Fish pulled his compatriot's leg by saying that it was as common as Roddick beating him on the golf course.

"As common as Andy beating me on the golf course," Fish tweeted.

This comes on the back of 2003 US Open champion Roddick previously stating that if Canada wins the tournament, they will not be legitimate winners in his eyes.

"Canada was given a wildcard into this round after losing to qualify for this stage … tough to consider them legitimate if they win this whole thing," Roddick said.

When questioned if he would have the same opinion if USA was in Canada's position, he replied in the affirmative.

"Our US captain Mardy Fish is saying he’s on record saying he wouldn’t have accepted it…… Nothing insulting about it and yes I’d be saying the same thing if it was US," Roddick tweeted.

Fish joined the conversation and expressed a similar opinion.

"This isn’t an exhibition event where we make up rules as we go. Davis Cup has been around over 100 years," Fish said.

"I think we both pushed each other and made this match a really good one" - Felix Auger Aliassime on beating Carlos Alcaraz in Davis Cup

Felix Auger Aliassime in action during Canada's Davis Cup tie against Spain.

During Canada's clash with Spain, Felix Auger Aliassime beat World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 in the Davis Cup group stages. Canada also defeated South Korea but later lost to Serbia 2-1 in a decisive rubber after Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil was forced to retire during the deciding doubles match.

However, Auger-Aliassime’s 6-3, 6-4 win over Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic had already assured Canada’s place in the knockout stages.

"I played a fantastic match with Carlos. He was also playing at a good level. I think we both pushed each other and made this match a really good one. To come out and to push ourselves in the doubles, even though it was late at night, I was a bit tired, but to push myself, I think it was all worth it now because the emotions are really good for myself and the whole team," Auger-Aliassime said, via Tennis World USA.

