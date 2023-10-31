"As much as Roger Federer is a great champion, he is also not a good man" - When Novak Djokovic's father claimed that the Swiss "attacked" his son

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, claimed that Roger Federer "attacked" his son when he was a teenager. Srdjan told Serbia's K1 TV that Federer knew someone better than him was coming.

He also said that while the Swiss was a great champion, he was not a good man:

"15 years ago he attacked my son when he was still young at 18-19 years old, he knew that someone better than him was coming. I said then that he was a great champion, the best at that time, but as much as he is a great champion, he is also not a good man," Novak Djokovic's father said.

The incident in question occurred during the 2006 Davis Cup when Switzerland faced Serbia and Montenegro in the World Group play-off. At the time, Federer accused Djokovic of faking injuries during a match against Stan Wawrinka, calling him "a joke":

"You know I don't trust his injuries. I mean I'm serious, and I think that he's a joke when he comes down to these injuries," the Swiss said.

Federer faced Djokovic in that tie and won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 as Switzerland went on to beat Serbia and Montenegro 4-1 to qualify for the World Group. Here, they were eliminated in the first round by eventual semifinalists Australia.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer faced one another in five Grand Slam finals

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer after their match at the 2019 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have faced one another in five Grand Slam finals, with the Serb winning four of those.

The only time Federer beat Djokovic in a Major final was at the 2007 US Open, when he won 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 6-4. They did not meet in another Grand Slam title clash until the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, where the Serb edged out the Swiss 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-4.

The two locked horns in the title clash of the grass court in 2015, with Djokovic winning 7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3. The same year, they also met in the US Open, and the Serb triumphed 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to win his second title in Flushing Meadows.

The last meeting between Federer and Djokovic at a Grand Slam final came at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where the Serb won a thriller 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12

All in all, the two faced one another on 50 occasions, with Djokovic leading 27-23 in the head-to-head.

