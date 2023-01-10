ASB Classic 2023: Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere.

Date: January 11, 2023.

Tournament: ASB Classic 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $259,303.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 6 am GMT, 1 am ET and 11:30 am IST.

Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere preview

Casper Ruud at the 2023 United Cup.

Top seed Casper Ruud will take on Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2023 ASB Classic on Wednesday.

Ruud enjoyed tremendous success in 2022, winning three titles and reaching a couple of Grand Slam finals. He concluded the year with a runner-up finish in the ATP Finals, going down to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. During the off-season, he competed in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, coming in third place.

Ruud started the new season by representing Norway in the United Cup. He won his first singles match against Thiago Monteiro in straight sets, but it wasn't enough as his team lost the tie to Brazil 4-1.

The 24-year old then took on Matteo Berrettini and suffered a straight-sets defeat as the Italians won the tie 5-0 to send Norway packing in the group stage itself. Ruud received a bye into the second round as the top seed in Auckland.

Djere faced Jaume Munar in the first round here. He started off strong as he jumped to a 3-1 lead, but his opponent claimed the next five games to snatch the first set from him. The Serb regrouped rather quickly, claiming the second set for the loss of a solitary game.

Djere led by a break twice in the deciding set, but Munar dug deep to level the score on each occasion. He secured another break of serve and even served for the match at 5-4, but the Spaniard broke back yet again to level terms. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the Serb coming out on top to compete a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) comeback win.

Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

Djere leads Ruud 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Rio Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere odds

Casper Ruud vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere at the 2022 US Open.

Expectations are high from Ruud after he performed so well last year. He didn't get to do much in the United Cup and losing to a top player like Berrettini didn't help either. With the Australian Open around the corner, he'll be aiming for a better showing in Auckland.

Djere had plenty of chances to wrap up his match against Munar rather easily, but a few errors almost cost him the match. Still, the tenacity he displayed might come in handy against a player like Ruud. He won their only meeting so far, but that was before the Norwegian transformed into a top player.

Both have an affinity for clay, with their best results coming on the red dirt. However, Ruud has done quite well on hardcourts over the past year. Djere's record against players ranked in the top 10 doesn't inspire confidence in his chances as well. He has won just two of his 14 matches against them.

Ruud might need some time to adjust to the conditions since it'll be his first match here, but otherwise should be able to ease past Djere.

Pick: Casper Ruud to win in straight sets.

