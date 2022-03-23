Ashleigh Barty's Net Worth: How much did the World No. 1 earn?

Ashleigh Barty shocked the world by calling it quits on her illustrious tennis career. Barty's decision comes just two months after winning the Australian Open. The 25-year-old did not drop a set in the tournament and became the first Australian to win the Melbourne Major since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

Barty had a wonderful career during which she won a total of 15 singles titles, including three Grand Slams. The Australian enjoyed considerable doubles success as well, winning 12 titles, including the 2017 US Open with Coco Vandeweghe. She also took home the gold medal in the mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics, partnering with John Peers.

As Barty rose up the ranks, she began earning a lot more in prize money and sponsorship deals. Here, we take a look at Barty's net worth.

Ashleigh Barty has a net worth of $20 million

Ashleigh Barty’s is currently worth $20 million. This includes prize money as well as endorsement and sponsorship deals. The Australian's total prize money from her tennis career amounts to $23,829,071. She is currently 14th on the list of highest earners on the WTA tour. Last year, she earned a whopping $3,914,987, more than any other woman on tour.

During her career, Ashleigh Barty used rackets designed by Head and was sponsored by South Korean company FILA for clothing and apparel. She signed an endorsement deal with Jaguar in 2018 and later became a brand ambassador for Kayo Sports. Other companies endorsed by the World No. 1 include Gillette Venus, Vegemite and Uber Eats.

Barty had an impressive 2021 season during which she won Wimbledon and two WTA 1000 titles in Miami and Cincinnati. The Australian has not lost a match this year and took home two titles, including the Australian Open. Barty has reigned atop the WTA rankings for a total of 120 weeks, including 113 in succession.

José Morgado @josemorgado Barty leaves tennis with the 4th biggest streak of consecutive weeks as #1, only beaten by Graf, Navratilova and Serena. Barty leaves tennis with the 4th biggest streak of consecutive weeks as #1, only beaten by Graf, Navratilova and Serena.

The 25-year-old's retirement came as a massive shock to the tennis community and her absence will be dearly felt on the WTA tour. But it has opened the door for the likes of Iga Swiatek, Maria Sakkari, Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa to become the new World No. 1.

