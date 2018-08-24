Asian Games 2018: India Schedule, Match List for August 24

The Indian men's team were knocked off their kabaddi perch at the Asian Games on Thursday as they were sent packing by Iran, but the women will look to go one better as they play the Iranian women today in the gold medal match. It was the final everyone expected, now it remains to be seen if India, the favourites, can claim the gold. 1:30 pm is when you need to tune in.

Friday will also be a day to look towards the gymnastics floor as Dipa Karmakar and Yogeshwar Singh get set to compete in finals action. Karmakar is in the final of the Women's Balance Beam while Singh is in the Men's Vault competition.

Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker are expected to do well in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event with the qualification in the morning and final at 11:30 AM. The final of the Men's 300m Standard Rifle features Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh.

In tennis, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan go for gold in the Men's Doubles while Prajnesh Guneswaran looks to make the final as he plays Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan in the semis.

India missed a bronze by just 0.33 seconds on Thursday in one of the rowing competitions and today there are five more finals where Indian rowers will try to achieve a podium finish.

India's male shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy get their singles campaigns underway as they look to put the disappointment of the team competition behind them.

All of India's squash players won their opening singles matches on Thursday and all four play again today. Unfortunately though, Saurav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will play each other in one of the men's singles quarterfinals. Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa meanwhile are looking to make the final four.

Boxers Gaurav Solanki and Manoj Kumar feature in the early rounds of the Men's Fly and Welterweight categories respectively.

Archery continues tomorrow with Mixed Team competition in both Recurve and Compound disciplines. India take on Mongolia in the Recurve and Iraq in the Compound in their pre-quarterfinal matchups.

The men's hockey team takes on Japan who will prove more of a challenge than their previous opponents in Pool A action.

Here is the complete schedule for Friday:

ARCHERY

(8:05 am) Recurve Mixed Team, Pre-quarters - India vs Mongolia

(9:35 am) Compound Mixed Team, Pre-quarters - India vs Iraq

[Quarterfinals and semifinals later in the day]

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

(2:30 pm) Men's Vault, Final - Yogeshwar Singh

(3:08 pm) Women's Balance Beam, Final - Dipa Karmakar

BADMINTON

(12:00 pm onwards) Men's Singles, Round of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy

(1:30 pm onwards) Women's Doubles, Round of 16 - Ashwini Ponnappa/Siki Reddy

BOXING

(4:30 pm) Men's Fly (52 kg), Round of 32 - Gaurav Solanki

(5:30 pm) Men's Welter (69 kg), Round of 32 - Manoj Kumar

BRIDGE

(8:00 am onwards) Mixed Team Round-Robin 2, Rounds 3 to 5 [India currently 1st after 2 rounds]

(12:30 pm)

Men's Team Qualification, Rounds 10 & 11 [India currently 7th after 9 rounds]

Supermixed Team Qualification, Final round [India currently 5th after 6 rounds]

EQUESTRIAN

(7:30 am)

Eventing Individual, Dressage - Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza

Eventing Team, Dressage

FENCING

(7:30 am) Women's Epee Team, Round of 16 - India vs Indonesia

GOLF

(4:30 am)

Women's Individual, Round 2 - Diksha Dagar (tied 7th), Sifat Sagoo (24th), Ridhima Dilawari (tied 27th)

Women's Team, Round 2 (India currently 9th)

(5:25 am)

Men's Individual, Round 2 - Aadil Bedi (tied 2nd), Rayhan Thomas (tied 11th), Kshitij Kaul (tied 18th), Hari Mohan Singh (tied 45th)

Men's Team, Round 2 (India currently 2nd)

HANDBALL

(9:30 am) Men's Group 3 - India vs Pakistan

HOCKEY

(6:30 pm) Men's Pool A - India vs Japan

KABADDI

(1:30 pm) Women's Gold Medal match - India vs Iran

PENCAK SILAT

Men's Class B: 50 to 55 kg, Quarterfinal - Boynao Singh Naorem

ROWING

(7:30 am) Men's Lightweight Single Sculls, Finals - Dushyant

(7:40 am) Men's Quadruple Sculls, Finals

(8:20 am) Men's Lightweight Double Sculls, Finals - Rohit Kumar/Bhagwan Singh

(9:05 am) Women's Four, Finals

(9:20 am) Men's Lightweight Eight, Finals

SHOOTING

(7:30 am)

Men's 300m Standard Rifle, Final - Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh

Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Qualification-Stage 1 - Shivam Shukla, Anish

Women's 10m Air Pistol, Qualification - Heena Sidhu, Manu Bhaker [Final @ 11:30 am]

SPORT CLIMBING

(7:30 am)

Men's Combined, Bouldering Qualification - Chingkheinganba Maibam, Bharath Kamath

Women's Combined, Bouldering Qualification - Shreya Nankar

SQUASH

(1:30 pm) Men's Singles, Quarterfinal - Saurav Ghosal vs Harinder Pal Sandhu

(2:30 pm) Women's Singles, Quarterfinals - Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi (JPN),

(4:30 pm) Women's Singles, Quarterfinals - Joshna Chinappa vs Ho Ling Chan (HKG)

SWIMMING

(7:38 am) Men's 50m Backstroke, Heats - Sandeep Sejwal

(8:39 am) Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay, Heats

(4:57 pm) Men's 1500m Freestyle, Final - Advait Page

TENNIS

(9:30 am) Men's Doubles, Final - Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Bublik/Yevseyev (KAZ)

(12:00 pm) Men's Singles, Semifinal - Prajnesh Guneswaran vs Denis Istomin (UZB)

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)