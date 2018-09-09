Asian Games 2018 Report Card - Tennis: India wins 1 Gold and 2 Bronze in Asian Games Tennis

Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan won Gold in Men's Singles event

Tennis was included from the 1958 games. It was discontinued at the 1970 games. Men's and women's team events were held from 1962. No team events took place at the 2018 Jakarta games.

Japan leads the overall medal table having won 27 Golds, 18 Silvers, and 38 Bronze medals. South Korea takes the second spot with 16 Golds, 20 Silvers, and 16 Bronze medals. Indonesia occupies the third spot with 15 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 21 Bronze medals. India is currently ranked 5th capturing 9 Golds, 6 Silvers, and 17 Bronze medals.

Report Card: India's Performance in Tennis - Rating 5/10.

Men's Singles

India were expected to win a Silver and a Bronze medal in the Men's Singles but they finished with a Bronze. Much was expected of Ramkumar Ramanathan, who can defeat any player on his day. His victories over (World no. 8) Dominic Thiem of Austria and Vasek Pospisil of Canada (World no 25) are justifications for his admirable talent.

Gold Medal Match

Dennis Istomin lived up to the expectations of the top seed as he won the Gold medal in Men's Singles. Istomin pumped in 15 aces and had a high percentage of first serves compared to his Chinese opponent. His first serve percentage was 71% and he had 47 winners against the 29 from Wu Yibing.

Denis Istomin (76) (UZB) defeated Wu Yibing (315) (CHN) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Semi-Finals

Prajnesh was no match for the experienced Uzbek as he converted 4 break points against the Indian to finish the match in less than 1 hour and 30 mins. Istomin won 75% of his points on first serves and literally pummeled the Indian's backhand. This forced Prajnesh to concede 25 unforced errors.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India won Bronze in Men's Singles event

Denis Istomin (76) (UZB) defeated Prajnesh Gunneswaran (161) (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

Wu Yibing (315) (CHN) defeated Lee Duck-Hee (241) (KOR) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Matches involving Indians

Prajnesh played a marathon encounter against Kwon of Korea. Both the players matched each other shot for shot and had difficulty with their service as they gifted break point opportunities to each other. Prajnesh converted 10 of his 26 break point opportunities while Kwon converted 8 of his 22 chances. What changed the match in Prajnesh's favour was his serve as he hit 11 aces. Kwon made 47 unforced errors and started cramping up and lost the match in 3 hours and 55 mins.

(Quarter Final) Prajnesh Gunneswaran (161) (IND) defeated Kwon Soon-Woo (269) (KOR) 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 7-6 (10-8).

(Round of 16) Prajnesh Gunneswaran (161) (IND) defeated Lý Hoàng Nam (511) (VIE) 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Ramkumar Ramanathan the second seed from India lost in the round of 16 (Image Courtesy: Scroll)

(Rd of 16) Jurabek Karimov (491) (UZB) defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan (118) (IND) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Ramkumar steamrolled his Hong Kong opponent blanking him 6-0. However, Wong came back to take the second set in the tie-break. Ramkumar had 9 aces and 20 winners as he won 30 of his 35 points on first serves and 11/15 from his second serves.

(Rd of 32) Ramkumar Ramanathan (118) (IND) defeated Wong Hong-Kit (819) (HKG) 6-0, 7-6 (7-4).

Prajnesh took over an hour to get past Indonesian Fitriadi. He converted 5 break points against Fitriadi and won 84% of his points on first serve and 70% of his second serves.

(Rd of 32) Prajnesh Gunneswaran (161) (IND) defeated Muhammad Rifqi Fitriadi (1458) (INA) 6-2, 6-0.

Important Matches

(QF) Lee Duck-Hee (241) (KOR) defeated Jason Jung (119) (TPE) 6-3, 7-5.

(Rd of 16) Kwon Soon-Woo (269) (KOR) defeated Yang Tsung-Hua (216) (TPE) 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

(Rd of 16) Wu Yibing (315) (CHN) defeated Yasutaka Uchiyama (268) (JPN) 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

(Rd of 64) M. Abid Ali Khan Akbar (1848) (PAK) defeated Anthony Susanto (1779) (INA) 7-5, 6-1.

Men's doubles

India was expected to win Gold in Men's doubles and they won it in style.

Gold Medal Match

The Kazakh pair did not pose any threat, as the Indian duo finished off the match in 52 mins. India had an 87% winning percentage of their first serves as they won 29 of their 33 attempts. They had 30 winners and fewer unforced errors than their opponents.

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (IND) won the Gold in Men's Doubles (Image Courtesy: Firstpost)

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (70) (IND) defeated Alexander Bublik/Denis Yevseyev (1050) (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4.

Semi-Finals

The Indians had a nervous semifinal encounter against the giant-killing Japanese duo. They held their nerves to defeat them in super tie-break winning 10-8. India won 28 of 34 shots on first serves (81% win percentage) which included 28 winners.

Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (70) (IND) defeated Sho Shimabukuro/Kaito Uesugi (1087) (JPN) 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Alexander Bublik/Denis Yevseyev (1050) (KAZ) defeated Yosuke Watanuki/Yuya Ito (JPN) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-7.

Matches involving Indians

Bopanna and Sharan won the encounter via super tie-break after losing the second set 5-7. India had a good 70% of first serves (win percentage of 82%).

(QF) Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (70) (IND) defeated Hsieh Cheng-Peng/Yang Tsung-Hua (373) (TPE) 6-3, 5-7, 10-1.

Sumit Nagal along with Ramkumar Ramanathan from India lost in the Quarterfinals of Men's Doubles

Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan of India lost their Quarterfinal encounter in the super tie-break against the Kazakhs.

(QF) Alexander Bublik/Denis Yevseyev (1050) (KAZ) defeated Sumit Nagal/Ramkumar Ramanathan (1130) (IND) 5-7, 6-4, 10-2.

Bopanna and Sharan converted 24 of 29 shots on first serves with 19 winners.

(Rd of 16) Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (70) (IND) defeated Nuttanon Kadchapanan/Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul (1813) (THA) 6-3, 6-1.

(Rd of 16) Sumit Nagal/Ramkumar Ramanathan (1130) (IND) defeated Chen Ti/Peng Hsien-Yin (331) (TPE) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2).

Bopanna and Sharan converted 3 of 4 break point opportunities as they pumped 29 winners and won 10 of 12 points on second serves.

(Rd of 32) Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan (70) (IND) defeated David Agung Susanto/Ignatius Anthony Susanto (INA) 6-3, 6-3.

(Rd of 32) Sumit Nagal/Ramkumar Ramanathan (1130) (IND) defeated Samrakshak Bajracharya/Abhishek Bastola (NEP) 6-1, 6-1.

Important Matches

(QF) Sho Shimabukuro/Kaito Uesugi (1087) (JPN) defeated Gong Maoxin/Zhang Ze (265) (CHN) 4-6, 6-2, 10-2.

(QF) Yosuke Watanuki/Yuya Ito (JPN) defeated Hong Seong-Chan/Lee Jea-Moon (2324) (KOR) 6-3, 5-7, 10-2.

(Rd of 16) Sho Shimabukuro/Kaito Uesugi (1087) (JPN) defeated Timur Khabibulin/Aleksandr Nedovyesov (557) (KAZ) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

(Rd of 16) Alexander Bublik/Denis Yevseyev (1050) (KAZ) defeated Li Zhe/Wu Di (384) (CHN) 6-4, 7-6, (8-6).

(Rd of 16) Yosuke Watanuki/Yuya Ito (JPN) defeated Wong Chun-Hun/Yeung Pak-Long (815) (HKG) 6-4, 6-4.

(Rd of 16) Hong Seong-Chan/Lee Jea-Moon (2324) (KOR) defeated Farrukh Dustov/Denis Istomin (1412) (UZB) 6-3, 7-6 (10-8).

(Rd of 32) Yosuke Watanuki/Yuya Ito (JPN) defeated Justin Barki/Christopher Rungkat (595) (INA) 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

(Rd of 32) Hong Seong-Chan/Lee Jea-Moon (2324) (KOR) defeated Sanchai Ratiwatana/Sonchat Ratiwatana (72) (THA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.

Women's Singles

No medals were expected from the Indian duo. Ankita Raina did a commendable job to win a Bronze for India.

Gold Medal Match

The all-China affair had an upset as Wang defeated the top seed Shuai Zhang in straight sets. Wang had 19 winners to her credit and Zhang's 25 unforced errors forced her to settle for the Silver.

Wang Qiang of China won Gold in Women's Singles

Wang Qiang (52) (CHN) defeated Shuai Zhang (34) (CHN) 6-3, 6-2.

Semi-Finals

Ankita Raina showed tremendous grit and determination to take the top seed to a tie-break in the second set after a close first set which saw Ankita lose her service game 10 to lose the first set. Zhang's experience along with 38 winners and 6 crucial points at the net tilted the match in her favor. Ankita should be praised for her commendable effort on the court.

Ankita Raina won a Bronze in Women's Singles

Shuai Zhang (34) (CHN) defeated Ankita Raina (194) (IND) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6).

Wang Qiang (52) (CHN) defeated Liang En-Shuo (281) (TPE) 6-1, 6-3.

Matches involving Indians

Ankita made short work of Eudice Wong as she had a good 77% of her first serves in. She had 17 winners and won 8 points near the net which forced Wong to make 30 unforced errors.

(QF) Ankita Raina (194) (IND) defeated Eudice Wong Chong (615) (HKG) 6-4, 6-1.

(Rd of 16) Ankita Raina (194) (IND) defeated Eri Hozumi (245) (JPN) 6-1, 6-2.

Karman Kaur Thandi of India lost in the Pre-Quarters of Women's Singles (Image Courtesy: Shethepeople)

Karman Kaur Thandi would have been disappointed, losing to Liang of Taipei after pocketing the first set comfortably.

(Rd of 16) Liang En-Shuo (281) (TPE) defeated Karman Kaur Thandi (207) (IND) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).Karman Kaur

(Rd of 32) Ankita Raina (194) (IND) defeated Beatrice Gumulya (757) (INA) 6-2, 6-4.

(Rd of 32) Karman Kaur Thandi (207) (IND) defeated Jargal Altansarnai (MGL) 6-1, 6-0.

Important Matches

(Rd of 16) Eudice Wong Chong (615) (HKG) defeated Chang Kai-Chen (400) (TPE) 6-0, 6-2.

(Rd of 16) Zhang Ling (348) (HKG) defeated Sabina Sharipova (123) (UZB) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Aldila from Indonesia caused a huge upset accounting for the 5th seed Miyu Kato from Japan winning in straight sets. The Indonesian converted 5 of the 10 break point opportunities. Miyu Kato had 3 double faults and 18 unforced errors as Aldila powered her way with 27 winners.

(Rd of 16) Aldila Sutjiadi (636) (INA) defeated Miyu Kato (171) (JPN) 6-1, 6-0.

(Rd of 32) Eudice Wong Chong (615) (HKG) defeated Luksika Kumkhum (96) (THA) 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-1).

Aldila pumped in 55 winners (39 from her forehand) against the Thai.

(Rd of 32) Aldila Sutjiadi (636) (INA) defeated Peangtarn Plipuech (276) (THA) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

The Indian team was expected to reach the Quarterfinals of the Women’s doubles event. But the 5th seed pair of Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare lost in the round of 16.

Gold Medal Match

The top two seed fought against each other, with top seeds Taipei losing the super tie-break after both teams shared a set each. China was better on their second serves winning 12 of their 15 shots (80% win percentage).

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan of China won Gold in Women's Doubles

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan (32) (CHN) defeated Chan Hao-Ching/Latisha Chan (25) (TPE) 6-2, 1-6, 11-9.

Semi-Finals

Taipei disposed of their Kazakh opponents in a dismissive fashion without dropping a game. They hit 14 winners and had 72% winning percentage on their first serves to finish off the game in 50 mins.

Chan Hao-Ching/Latisha Chan (25) (TPE) defeated Anna Danilina/Gozal Ainitdinova (958) (KAZ) 6-0, 6-0.

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan (32) (CHN) defeated Miyu Kato/Makoto Ninomiya (80) (JPN) 6-4, 6-2.

Matches involving Indians

Prarthana Thombare partnering Ankita from India lost in the round of 16 in Women's Doubles

(Rd of 16) Anna Danilina/Gozal Ainitdinova (958) (KAZ) defeated Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare (404) (IND) 6-1, 6-3.

(Rd of 32) Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare (404) (IND) defeated Sarah Mahboob Khan/Meheq Khokar (PAK)

Pranjala Yadlapalli partnering Rutuja Bhosale lost in the round of 32 in Women's Doubles

(Rd of 32) Nicha Lertpitaksinchai/Peangtarn Plipuech (453) (THA) defeated Rutuja Bhosale/Pranjala Yadlapalli (543) (IND) 3-6, 6-4, 11-9.

Important Matches

(QF) Anna Danilina/Gozal Ainitdinova (958) (KAZ) defeated Duan Yingying/Wang Yafan (165) (CHN) 2-6, 6-3, 10-5.

After losing the first set tamely, Japan came back to take the second and followed it up by winning the super tie-break to upset the Indonesian duo.

(Rd of 32) Erina Hayashi/Moyuka Uchijima (1290) (JPN) defeated Beatrice Gumulya/Jessy Rompies (407) (INA) 1-6, 6-4, 11-9.

(Rd of 32) So-Ra Lee/Seo-Kyung Kang (1414) (KOR) defeated Akgul Amanmuradova/Nigina Abduraimova (548) (UZB) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-8.

(Rd of 32) Sabina Sharipova/Iroda Tulyaganova (1443) (UZB) defeated Hsu Chieh-Yu/Lee Pei-Chi (541) (TPE) 2-1 retired.

(Rd of 32) Zhibek Kulambayeva/Dariya Detkovskaya (1495) (KAZ) defeated Kwan Yau Ng/ Ho Ching Wu (1361) (HKG) 6-2, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

The team of Bopanna and Raina were expected to win a Bronze and the other duo to reach the Quarterfinals. But it was a disappointing show by Bopanna and Raina as they lost in the Quarters, and the other team lost in the round of 16.

Aldila Sutjiadi/Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia won Gold in Mixed Doubles (Image Courtesy: Tribunnews)

Gold Medal Match

No one would have expected a Gold medal from the 11th seed Indonesian duo, but buoyed by a huge crowd support they overcame the 5th seeds after winning the super tie-break.

Aldila Sutjiadi/Christopher Rungkat (747) (INA) defeated Luksika Kumkhum / Sonchat Ratiwatana (210) (THA) 6-4, 5-7, 10-7.

Semi-Finals

Luksika Kumkhum / Sonchat Ratiwatana (210) (THA) defeated Anna Danilina / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (609) (KAZ) 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.

Aldila Sutjiadi/Christopher Rungkat (747) (INA) defeated Erina Hayashi / Kaito Uesugi (775) (JPN) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.

Matches involving Indians

Ankita lost an important service game to lose the first set. She came back strongly to take the second set 6-1 but lost the super tie-break and the match to the Indonesian pair.

(QF) Aldila Sutjiadi/Christopher Rungkat (747) (INA) defeated Ankita Raina / Rohan Bopanna (283) (IND) 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

(Rd of 16) Anna Danilina / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (609) (KAZ) defeated Karman Thandi / Divij Sharan (344) (IND) 6-4, 3-6, 10-5.

Raina and Bopanna had 71% of their first serves along with 24 winners had a comfortable victory over the Hong Kong pair.

(Rd of 16) Ankita Raina / Rohan Bopanna (283) (IND) defeated Eudice Chong / Wong Chun-hun (1406) (HKG) 6-4, 6-4.

Karman Kaur and Divij Sharan were helped by 33 unforced errors from the Philippine pair to win the match in straight sets.

(Rd of 32) Karman Thandi / Divij Sharan (344) (IND) defeated Marian Jade Capadocia/Alberto Lim Jr (PHI) 6-4, 6-4.

Raina and Bopanna produced 25 winners against the strong Korean duo to survive a scare.

(Rd of 32) Ankita Raina / Rohan Bopanna (283) (IND) defeated Kim Na-Ri/Lee Jea-moon (1508) (KOR) 6-3, 2-6, 11-9.

Important Matches

(QF) Anna Danilina / Aleksandr Nedovyesov (609) (KAZ) defeated Makoto Ninomiya / Yasutaka Uchiyama (129) (JPN) 6-1, 6-4.

(QF) Erina Hayashi / Kaito Uesugi (775) (JPN) defeated Xu Yifan / Zhang Ze (138) (CHN) 7-6 (7-4), 0-6, 10-8.

(Rd of 16) Zhang Ling / Yeung Pak-long (923) (HKG) defeated Yang Zhaoxuan / Gong Maoxin (159) (CHN) 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

(Rd of 16) Aldila Sutjiadi / Christopher Rungkat (747) (INA) defeated Nicha Lertpitaksinchai/ Sanchai Ratiwatana (420) (THA) 7-5, 6-1.

(Rd of 16) Erina Hayashi / Kaito Uesugi (775) (JPN) defeated Chang Kai-Chen / Hsieh Cheng-Peng (308) (TPE) 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 12-10.

(Rd of 64) Kim Young Seok/Choi Ji-Hee (1865) (KOR) defeated David Agung Susanto/Jessy Rompies (1570) (INA) 7-5, 6-1.