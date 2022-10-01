Astana Open 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction ft. Novak Djokovic

The men's singles draw for the third edition of the Astana Open has been made and the main draw of the competition will start on Monday.

This year marks the first time the tournament will be an ATP 500 event and we have some big names competing, namely Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, all of whom are contenders for the title.

However, the likes of Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner, Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also capable of winning the tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the draw for the 2022 Astana Open could unfold:

Top Half: Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz in the running for the semifinal spots at the Astana Open

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the Astana Open

Seeded players- (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (5) Andrey Rublev (7) Hubert Hurkacz.

Expected semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz.

Dark Horse: Marin Cilic.

The Astana Open will be Carlos Alcaraz's first singles tournament since winning the US Open and becoming the World No. 1. The Spaniard will be a heavy favorite to win the ATP 500 event and takes on Holger Rune in the first round.

While the Dane has potential, his form has been dismal over the past few months and Alcaraz should be able to defeat him comfortably.

The 19-year-old could potentially face veteran Stan Wawrinka in the round of 16 and we could see another comprehensive win for him. Andrey Rublev will be Alcaraz's most likely opponent in the quarterfinals, making for another potential blockbuster. However, the Spaniard's recent form should see him get the better of the Russian and reach the semifinals.

The other side of the half has three very good players in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz and Marin Cilic, all three of whom are capable of reaching the final four.

Hurkacz faces a tricky task in the first round as he will face Francisco Cerundolo. However, the Pole should be able to come out on top and reach the second round, where he will have to defeat whoever out of Alexander Bublik and Tallon Griekspoor he faces.

Tsitsipas and Cilic will most likely lock horns in the round of 16 and while the former will be the favorite, the latter should be written off. However, whoever wins would have to take on Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

Bottom Half: Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could lock horns for the first time in 2022

Novak Djokovic is among the heavy favorites for the Astana Open

Seeded Players: (2) Daniil Medvedev, (4) Novak Djokovic, (6) Jannik Sinner, (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Expected Semifinal: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev.

Dark Horse: Karen Khachanov.

Novak Djokovic will look to have a good run in Astana and his first match will be against Cristian Garin. The Serb could potentially face Botic van de Zandschulp in the next round and should be able to defeat him to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, his most likely opponent would be sixth seed Jannik Sinner, although Karen Khachanov should not be written off.

Djokovic and Sinner played an intense quarterfinal at Wimbledon and we could see another thrillier in Astana, with the Serb coming out on top to seal his place in the semifinals.

The other side of the draw, meanwhile, has Daniil Medvedev, who will be eager to do well at the Astana Open following early exits at the US Open and the Moselle Open. The Russian takes on Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round and should have little trouble getting the better of him.

He could next face either Marc-Andrea Huesler or Emil Ruusuvuori and will most likely beat either player. Medvedev's most likely opponent in the quarterfinals is Felix Auger-Aliassime, but Roberto Bautista Agut is also capable of going that far.

The Russian should manage to triumph over the Canadian as well and reach the semifinals of the Astana Open.

Semifinal predictions

Carlos Alcaraz def. Hubert Hurkacz.

Novak Djokovic def. Daniil Medvedev.

Final prediction

Carlos Alcaraz def. Novak Djokovic.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far