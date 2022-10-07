Astana Open 2022: Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov

Date: October 7, 2022

Tournament: Astana Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Astana, Kazakhstan.

Category: ATP 500.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $1,900,000.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov preview

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 Laver Cup

Fourth seed Novak Djokovic will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open on Friday.

Djokovic won his third title of the season at the Tel Aviv Open last week by beating Marin Cilic in the final, making him the first player to win titles on all three surfaces.

The Serb was up against Cristian Garin in the first round of the Astana Open. He smashed the Chilean 6-1, 6-1 to set up a Round of 16 clash against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Djokovic made the decisive break of the first set in the sixth game and went on to win it 6-3. He dominated the second set, winning it 6-1 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Karen Khachanov in action at the 2022 US Open

The Astana Open was Karen Khachanov's first tournament since reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the US Open.

The Russian started the ATP 500 event by beating Maxime Cressy 6-4, 7-6(3). He faced Marin Cilic in the second round and lost the opening set 6-2.

Khachanov bounced back in the second set and broke Cilic twice to win it 6-3 and force the match into a decider. The 26-year-old took a 3-1 lead in the final set and managed to save a break point in each of his next two service games. Khachanov eventually won the set 6-3 to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Astana Open.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Djokovic leads 6-1 in the head-to-head against Khachanov. The pair have met twice this season, with the Serb winning 6-3, 7-6(2) in Dubai and 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the Serbia Open in Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov odds

Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Djokovic will be the overwhelming favorite heading into the quarterfinal

Djokovic won his previous match comprehensively while Khachanov had to grind out a win. The Serb looks in good touch and is the overwhelming favorite heading into this match.

Djokovic loves to play from the baseline and is patient in his point construction. His defensive skills and return game are second to none, which will come in handy against the big-serving Khachanov.

The Russian will have to be at his best during his service games or else the former World No. 1 will pick him off with ease.

Djokovic looks to be in terrific form and, in all likelihood, will seal his place in the semifinals with relative ease.

Pick: Djokovic to win in straight sets.

