"At the end of the day, he is human" - Nick Kyrgios appeals for better handling of Novak Djokovic's medical exemption row

Novak Djokovic's medical exemption row has generated quite a stir in the tennis community, with many players and media-persons putting forth their opinions on the subject.

On-court rivals including Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini, as well as women's World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, have all shared their views on the saga ever since the news first broke.

Australian Nick Kyrgios has become the latest to offer his two cents on Djokovic's controversial stance on vaccination and the treatment being metted out to the Serb in the wake of him being denied a visa.

Kyrgios took to Twitter on Friday, saying the reason he got vaccinated was to ensure the well-being of people around him, including his mother.

"Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health," Krygios wrote on Twitter.

Kyrgios and Djokovic at thr BNP Paribas Open

Kyrgios, however, was quick to add that the treatment being metted out to Djokovic in the wake of the controversy, both in the media and by observers online, was "really bad."

Describing the memes and some of the provocative news headlines surrounding the controversy as unwarranted, the Australian pointed out that Djokovic is only "human" after all and that people needed to "do better" at handling the situation.

"But how we are handling Novak’s situation is bad, really bad," the Australian further wrote. "Like these memes, headlines, this is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."

Nick Kyrgios set to make season debut at 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic

Nick Kyrgios at the 2021 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the season-opening tournament in Melbourne because of an asthma attack. The Australian had cleared the Covid-19 protocol, but pulled out last-minute, saying he wasn't feeling a 100 percent.

The home-favorite said he would take the extra time off to prepare for his first tour appearance at the Sydney Tennis Classic, scheduled to begin January 10.

“I don’t feel 100 per cent so I need to take this week to be ready for Sydney next week." Kyrgios said after withdrawing from the tournament in Melbourne. “I was really looking forward to experiencing the best fans in the world here at home! I can’t wait to get back out there and see you all."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala