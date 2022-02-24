At this time, I do not feel the need to take the vaccine to protect my body, I do not have the impression of being a threat to others: Novak Djokovic

In a recent interview with L'Equipe, Novak Djokovic reiterated that he will not be getting vaccinated against COVID-19, stating that he has made the decision based on the information available about the vaccine. Claiming that he is not a "threat" to others, Djokovic said he doesn't feel the need to "protect his body" from the virus right now.
"Based on the information about the vaccine, I have decided not to get vaccinated. At this time, I do not feel the need to do so to protect my body and I do not have the impression of being a threat to others. Vaccinated or not, the virus can be transmitted," said Djokovic.
This isn't the first time the World No. 1 has stressed that he won't be taking the COVID-19 jab. In an earlier interview with the BBC, the Serb stated that he wouldn't be getting inoculated even if it cost him the opportunity to play at the Grand Slams.
Djokovic went on to assert that he wants to be the "sole owner" of his body, and that "nobody on Earth" knows his body better than himself.
However, stating that his "mind is open" regarding vaccination, the tennis ace hinted that he might get vaccinated in the future.
"It is my position and, for the future, my mind is open. Nobody on Earth knows my body better than me, I want to be the only owner of my body," he said.
Novak Djokovic faces Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open
After defeating Karen Khachanov in straight sets in the second round of Dubai Tennis Championships 2022 on Wednesday, Djokovic will square off against Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Thursday.
Interestingly, Vesely leads the head-to-head against Djokovic 1-0 as of now. The Czech player stunned the Serb at the Monte Carlos Masters in 2016.
Vesely has defeated the likes of Roberto Bautista Agut and Marin Cilic in Dubai and could pose a threat to the Serb.
Djokovic is eyeing his sixth title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, a tournament he last won in 2020.
Also Read: "It absolutely wouldn’t be right," Italian Olympic Committee President criticizes Italy's decision to allow unvaccinated Novak Djokovic to play in Rome