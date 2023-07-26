Atlanta Open 2023: Kei Nishikori vs Juncheng Shang preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs (Q) Juncheng Shang

Date: July 27, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA: Tennis Channel | UK: Amazon Prime | Australia: beIN Sports | Canada: TSN

Kei Nishikori vs Juncheng Shang preview

Nishikori is into the second round.

Kei Nishikori takes on Chinese qualifier Jincheng Shang to secure a place in the Atlanta quarterfinals.

The 439th-ranked Nishikori - returning from a long injury layoff - won his first ATP match since October 2021 by beating Australia's Jordan Thompson in the first round. Although the win was in straight sets, it was hardly a straightforward affair.

On his return to competitive action last month, the 2014 US Open finalist won the Puerto Rico Challenger but faced a tough outing against Thompson. To his credit, Nishikori did well on serve - saving all four break points - as he won in two tiebreaks.

Following his 2-hour 25-minute victory in Atlanta, an elated Nishikori was pleased with his level of play. He said:

“I played good, actually. I played a couple of Challengers before here, and I didn't play (for) almost two years. It was a pretty good level, I think. And yeah, I just keep playing my best and hope I can stay later this week.”

Meanwhile, World No. 156 Shang saw off sixth-seed Ben Shelton in straight sets to improve to 2-3 on the season. The 18-year-old Chinese dropped four games in each set as 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Shelton bit the dust.

Shang's first win on the ATP Tour came at this year at the Australian Open, where he made the second round.

Kei Nishikori vs Juncheng Shang head-to-head

The two players haven't locked horns before, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Kei Nishikori vs Juncheng Shang odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Kei Nishikori Juncheng Shang

The odds will be updated when they release.

Kei Nishikori vs Juncheng Shang prediction

Shang is off the mark in Atlanta.

Both Nishikori and Shang are quintessential baseliners and have similar playing styles. Both players aren't the biggest servers on tour or powerful hitters, but move well.

Nishikori, though, takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 286-138 record and ten titles. The left-handed Shang, by contrast, is only 2-4 on the surface - with both wins coming this year.

Nishikori hasn't played much competitive tennis in the last two years but should have enough in the tank to beat Shang.

Pick: Nishikori in straight sets.