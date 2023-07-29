Atlanta Open 2023: Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic

Date: July 29, 2023

Tournament: Atlanta Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $737,170

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Australia - beIN Sports | Canada - TSN

Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic preview

Humbert at the 2023 Wimbledon.

Ugo Humbert will face off against Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinals of the 2023 Atlanta Open on Saturday.

Humbert knocked out Constant Lestienne and Lloyd Harris to set up a quarterfinal showdown against defending champion Alex de Minaur. The Frenchman drew first blood in the opening set to go 4-2 up.

Humbert then stumbled while trying to serve out the set at 5-4, even wasting a set point. However, he managed to get the job done in the tie-break to claim the opener. Despite de Minaur putting up a fight in the second set, a lone break of serve helped the Frenchman win the match 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Vukic ousted Ethan Quinn and Yoshihito Nishioka to reach the last eight, where he was up against Wimbledon quarterfinalist Christopher Eubanks. Breaking his opponent's serve just once proved to be more than enough for the Australian to clinch the first set.

Vukic broke Eubanks' serve twice to go 4-1 up in the second set. The latter then bagged the next couple of games, but couldn't close the gap completely. The Australian maintained his lead and went on to win the match 6-4, 6-4 and reach his maiden ATP semifinal.

Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert Aleksandar Vukic

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Ugo Humbert vs Aleksandar Vukic prediction

Aleksandar Vukic at the 2023 Wimbledon.

After a rather average season so far, Humbert is showing signs of a resurgence. He reached the semifinals in Newport last week and following his win over de Minaur, finds himself in the last four yet again.

Humbert fired seven aces and won 75% of his first serve points against de Minaur. He also hit 14 winnners against just two unforced errors. The Frechman dictated the play for most of the match and will be aiming to do the same in the next round as well.

Vukic played pretty well to get rid of the in-form Eubanks. His stats were almost similar to Humbert's. However, while he seems to be having a good week, his latest win was just his sixth of the season.

Vukic now finds himself in uncharted waters and with a spot in the maiden final on the line, he'll need to put his best foot forward right from the start. But with Humbert rediscovering his form, the Australian could find it tough to outfox his younger opponent.

Pick: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.