Japan Open Quarter-Finals: Preview and Predictions

With the pre-quarterfinals out of the way now, the Japan Open throws open an exciting set of matches in the quarter finals. Here is a brief preview of what to expect.

Rakuten Open - Day 4

Quarter Final 1: Jan Lennard Struff vs Denis Shapovalov:

In this mouth-watering contest between two of the biggest servers of the game, Shapovalov should ordinarily be considered the favourite against the inconsistent Struff. But Struff finally seems to be showing some consistency and his win over the top seed Marin Cilic must have given him the much required self-belief.

On his day, he can win against anybody. But then Shapovalov is the more versatile player, and is coming off an impressive win himself over the fit again Stan Wawrinka. Expect this to be a close contest.

Prediction: Shapovalov in 3 closely fought sets

Quarter Final 2: Daniil Medvedev vs Milos Raonic

A couple of years ago, this would have seemed to be a no contest. Raonic was firmly ensconced as a top 5 player and was challenging the big four for grand slam glory, and Medvedev was still finding his way to the top 100 of ATP rankings.

Since then, injury has ravaged Raonic’s career and Medvedev has broken into the top 50. Medvedev will give a tough challenge to Raonic. But the Russian has played two extra matches as he came from the qualifying round. That will go against him as Raonic has won in straight sets in both his matches and is well rested.

Prediction: Raonic in 2 Sets

