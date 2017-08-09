ATP Acapulco: Rafael Nadal confirmed for 2018, Roger Federer in talks

Nadal will look to win the trophy for the third time

What’s the story?

The Abierto Mexicano Telcel, the ATP 500 hard court tournament held in Acapulco, Mexico, in February, has revealed that it has not only confirmed Rafael Nadal's participation for the 2018 edition but is even trying to rope in Roger Federer. In 2018, the Mexican tournament will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and is looking forward to making it special.

Espn.com.ar has quoted the tournament director Raul Zurutuza telling the international news agency, Efe that they share a great rapport with Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick and assured that there would be no financial constraints.

“We have a great relationship with Tony Godsick, Roger’s agent, but we have to wait,” Zurutuza told Efe, adding, “It’s up to him to come, I do not see it as a financial issue.”

The tournament will be held from February 26-March 4, 2018.

In case you didn’t know...

Nadal has been a regular at ATP Acapulco for a few years now. This year, the World No. 2 finished as the runner-up to Sam Querrey.

The heart of the matter

The tournament is trying its best to get hold of the biggest stars on the Tour for a grand celebration of its 25th year. Two-time champion Nadal is almost certain to feature in the draw, according to Zurutuza.

Besides Federer, the tournament directors are making efforts to get the likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka involved along with the rising stars of the next generation.

What’s next?

Nadal and Federer are the top two seeds at the Montreal Masters this week in the absence of the World No. 1 Andy Murray, who withdrew in order to recuperate from a hip injury. This is the first time since the Monte Carlo Masters in 2011 that the two legends, who combine for a total of 34 Slams, have got the top billing.

The Spaniard has a chance to snatch the numero uno ranking from Murray this week if he reaches the semi-finals.

Author’s take

With the ATP Dubai and the ATP Acapulco events being held in the same week, it remains to be seen if Federer really forgoes one of his most successful events in favour of a new one. The Swiss maestro has been a champion in the Gulf as many as seven times.

Convincing him to abandon his Dubai commitments and opt for the Mexican Open will be quite an accomplishment on the part of Zurutuza, if he manages to do so. If the ATP Acapulco organizers are indeed able to assemble as many of the big stars as they propose to do, it will undoubtedly turn out to be one of the best ATP 500 events of the year.