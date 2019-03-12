BNP Paribas Open 2019: The story so far

BNP Paribas Open - Day 8

The Indian Wells tournament is proving its worth as there have been some electrifying matches and remarkable results already in the first few days.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic won their second round matches without any trouble and all are set to face Stan Wawrinka, Diego Schwartzmann and Philipp Kohlschreiber respectively.

The finalist at Rio Open 2019, Felix Auger-Aliassime, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round but lost to another young gun Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the third round. In a match that lasted around three hours, Nishioka surpassed the Canadian 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated world number 18 Nikoloz Basilashvilli to advance to the third round but lost to the big-serving giant Ivo Karlovic 3-6, 6-7. With that, one of the most inspiring stories of this year's Indian Wells came to an end.

Alexander Zverev lost to his fellow countryman Jan Lennard Struff 3-6, 1-6. This was one of his most dispiriting losses in recent times, and the wait continues for Zverev to make it big in Indian Wells.

Gael Monfils has continued his fine form as he has reached the fourth round with a 6-0, 6-3, victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain.

On the woman's side, Serena Williams retired from her match against Garbine Muguruza after defeating Victoria Azarenka in a pulsating second round encounter.

World number 1 Naomi Osaka has reached the fourth round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over the American Danielle Collins.

Venus Williams, after ousting Petra Kvitova in a thriller, won her third round match against Christina McHale 6-2,7-5.

Matches to look forward to today:

1) Stan Wawrinka vs Roger Federer

2) Andrey Rublev vs Karen Khachanov

3) Denis Shapovalov vs Marin Cilic

4) Aryna Sabalenka vs Angelique Kerber

The tournament has been quite interesting so far with some notable names missing in the last 16 of the tournament. The second half promises to be even more exciting with some unseeded players like Struff and Nishioka trying to go deep in the tournament.

