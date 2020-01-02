ATP Cup 2020: 3 players to watch out for

Novak Djokovic will lead Serbia in the ATP Cup

The first ever ATP Cup will kick off the new decade in tennis as 24 countries will battle against each other to establish themselves as the superpower in the tennis world. ATP Cup will help the men’s players in prepping up for the decade’s first Grand Slam tournament, Australian Open. This tournament has replaced the Brisbane International and the Hopman Cup on the calendar as Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane will host the inaugural ATP Cup. With the likes of Spain, Serbia, Bulgaria, Belgium, Russia, Germany, Canada, and hosts Australia set to feature in this tourney, the tennis universe is hyped for this event.

All the players will try to give their best on the tennis court but the fans will have their eyes on the following 3 players.

#3 Rafael Nadal - Spain

Rafael Nadal is the current world number 1

The Spanish left-arm tennis superstar, Rafael Nadal will lead team Spain in the ATP Cup. Spain is pooled alongside Japan, Georgia, and Uruguay in Group B hence, Nadal would face little competition in the first round. The King of Clay had performed well in the US Open last year hence, he will look to carry forward his form in 2020. Also, it will be interesting to see how he performs on the hard court because the hard court is not Nadal’s comfort zone. The Spaniard had opined that ATP Cup will not help him in tuning up for the upcoming Australian Open thus, his approach towards the game will also gain the fans’ attention.

#2 Daniil Medvedev - Russia

Russia will rest its hopes on Daniil Medvedev

The 23-year-old talent from Russia, Daniil Medvedev amazed the tennis universe with his brilliance at the US Open last year. He made it to the final of the tournament before he was defeated by Rafael Nadal in an epic five-setter match. He would be keen to avenge that loss in the ATP Cup. Russia find themselves in Group D along with Italy, the United States, and Norway. The match between Russia and USA is bound to gain attention and, Medvedev will face John Isner in the singles match. The world number 4 player would face a stiff challenge from the Italian singles star Fabio Fognini in Russia's tournament opener. He is also expected to team up with Karen Khachanov in the doubles matches.

#1 Novak Djokovic - Serbia

Can Novak Djokovic inspire Serbia to their first ATP Cup triumph?

Serbia will enter the tournament as the top seeds as Novak Djokovic held the number 1 position in the ATP rankings when the draw was announced. Djokovic will have Dusan Lajovic, Nikola Milojevic, Nikola Cacic, and Viktor Troicki in his squad for this tournament where Serbia is placed in group A with South Africa, Chile, and France. Gael Monfils and Kevin Anderson will be the biggest opponents for Djokovic in the group stage. It is not known yet whether he will play for his nation in the doubles matches. The former world number 1 will have to lead Serbia from the front to ensure that they make it to the next round. Looking at his recent form, the fans can back him to fire all guns blazing.