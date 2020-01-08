ATP Cup 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman, match preview and prediction

Diego Schwartzman's heroics in the final tie secured Argentina's qualification.

The last-minute heroics of Argentina's singles players Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman sealed the qualification for their side. The team will now look to ride on their confidence and cause another big upset against a very solid Russian team in the knockout stages.

Set to play each other at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Thursday, the two teams will rely once again on the singles players to deliver the match wins.

Schwartzman and Daniil Medvedev will play in the second singles, which will be the major draw of the evening. Big things will be at stake as both the players will be in prime position to send their respective sides into the semifinal of the premier event.

The Russia side won all their ties in the round robin stage

Experience will be key in such a high stakes situation, and both men have come through tough matches previously. Their head to head, however, is tilted in favor of the Russian.

Medvedev won both of their previous encounters in straight sets and has been dominant throughout the ATP Cup as well. Following a stumble in the first set against Fabio Fognini of Italy, he has only gotten better.

It is, therefore, hard to imagine Medvedev losing a match at such a crucial stage of the tournament - and that too against an opponent that he has beaten comfortably in the past.

Daniil Medvedev has beaten Schwartzman in the past comfortably

Russia are looking set for a sweep in the tie, but a lot will still depend on the success of their top player. It is important for Medvedev to keep his level up, especially against a competent opponent like Schwartzman.

If he manages to do that, the outcome of this one should not be a surprise.

Prediction: Medvedev to win in two sets