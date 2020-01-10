ATP Cup 2020: Day 8 preview, quarterfinal schedule and order of play

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Novak Djokovic

The eighth day of the ATP Cup 2020 will see two big names Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get on to the court for their respective countries in the quarterfinal encounters. Djokovic's Serbia will be up against Canada while Spain will face Belgium in the last quarterfinal match of the tournament.

Earlier today, Australia and Russia became the first two teams to secure their place in the semis. Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios produced a stunning performance in the must win doubles tie against Great Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury. The Australian duo went on to win the match 3-6, 6-3(18-16). Kyrgios had earlier won his singles match against Cameron Norrie in straight sets while de Minaur had gone down to Dan Evans in a three setter.

Russia registered an easy win over Argentina as they went on take all the ties. Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev won their respective singles tie while the pair of Teymuraz Gabashvili / Konstantin Kravchuk won the doubles tie. Russia will face the winner of Serbia vs Canada encounter in the semis.

Serbia vs Canada Quarterfinal Preview

Serbia was the only team to qualify from Group A as they went on to win all their pool matches. World number two Novak Djokovic has been the torch bearer for Serbia in all their three wins. He has not dropped a single set in the three ties, winning all of his matches. He has been aptly supported by Dušan Lajović, who went on to win two of his three matches.

Their opponents, Canada, had to face one loss in their three ties. They lost to hosts Australia in badly but had a great outing against Greece and Germany. Denis Shapovalov defeated both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev and also won two doubles match while pairing with Félix Auger-Aliassime.

Shapovalov will be up against Djokovic in the quarterfinals match for the fifth time in their career. The Serb has won all their previous encounters. Auger-Aliassime will face Lajovic in the first singles match of the tie in Sydney. Djokovic will then partner with Viktor Troicki in the doubles to take on Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime.

Belgium vs Spain Quarterfinal Preview

Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreño Busta

Spain will be up against the David Goffin led Belgium in the last quarterfinal tie of ATP Cup 2020. Belgium is one of the two teams who made it to the final eight after finishing on the second place in the groups. They started off well with a 3-0 victory against Moldova. Steve Darcis and Goffin won two of their three singles matches in the three ties, keeping the morale of the Belgium team high.

Rafael Nadal's Spain have been on a roll at the tournament. They won all their matches, and have dropped just two sets on their way to the last eight. World number one Nadal has won all his matches in straight sets and had looked undefeatable throughout the tournament.

He will be up against Goffin in the singles match as Steve Darcis and Roberto Bautista Agut face off in the first singles tie. Nadal and Pablo Carreño Busta will face Sander Gillé / Joran Vliegen in the doubles tie.