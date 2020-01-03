ATP Cup 2020: Fabio Fognini vs Daniil Medvedev, match preview and prediction

Fabio Fognini

One of the big match-ups on the opening day of the 2020 ATP Cup will feature the feisty Italian Fabio Fognini and the 2019 breakout player Russia's Daniil Medvedev. The two will step out for the second rubber of the Group D encounter between Italy and Russia to be played in Perth.

The two star campaigners for their respective sides will be looking to give their team the edge in a well-balanced matchup on paper. With Karen Khachanov being a clear favourite in the first rubber and Italy the better-looking side for the doubles, the Fognini-Medvedev match might well be the one that swings the tie either way.

Fognini is known for handcuffing his opponents with his all-round game, often befuddling them with his variety and court smarts. That might lead many into believing that the Italian would have an edge in a high stakes battle such as this one.

Daniil Medvedev

However, Medvedev is too tenacious a player to give in easily against Fognini's tricks. The Russian, who has a more understated style of play, can frustrate his opponents just as effectively as Fognini.

Much like the Italian, Medvedev too prefers to engage his opponents in long drawn out rallies, waiting to capitalize on their errors. To his credit though, he has taken up a more aggressive approach to his tennis when the need has arisen in big matches.

Add to his very tenacious style of play a secondary weapon in the form of a very strong first serve, and you have yourself a winning formula. Fognini will have to be careful in his service games as Medvedev, who'd feel more secure in his serve, would be looking to mount pressure on the Italian with his return.

Medvedev can always rely on his serve to win free points

How well the Italian plays on his serve could very well decide the fate of this one. If he manages to hold on to his service games and force Medvedev to play tiebreakers, he stands as good a chance as any in this very tight matchup.

Predicton: Medvedev to win in three sets.