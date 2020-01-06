ATP Cup 2020: Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin, Match Preview and Prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 06, 2020

Jan 06, 2020

Grigor Dimitrov has led Bulgaria to two wins in the tournament so far.

Bulgaria and Belgium will step out on court on Tuesday with very different goals in mind. While it will be Belgium's last bid to secure qualification from Group C, Bulgaria will be attempting to maintain their perfect record and enter the knockout stages unbeaten.

A lot of Bulgaria's success can be attributed to the form of star campaigner Grigor Dimitrov. The 28-year-old Haskovo native has led his side brilliantly and has received great support from personal coach Christian Groh, who, despite being a German, has dawned the Green jersey and supported Bulgaria throughout.

There have been reports that Dimitrov is feeling a lot less pressure as team leader this time around and that has helped him focus on his game, which has held up well thus far.

The presence of Christian Groh in the dugout has really helped ease the pressure on Dimitrov.

Dimitrov is looking dangerous and all aspects of his game seem to be falling in place. This makes the task for David Goffin all the more difficult. That is not to say the Belgian is not capable of pulling off the upset.

David Goffin will have a hard timing getting the better of a dangerous-looking Dimitrov

However, what works against him is the fact that he has beaten Dimitrov only once in their previous nine meetings. The Belgian's consistent baseline game and retrieving capabilities have not fared well against the barrage of powerful groundstrokes that emanate from Dimitrov's racket.

However, the Bulgarian has proven to be quite erratic in the past and if Goffin can raise his game and play the crucial points will, he will have a good chance of picking up the win for his team.

Prediction: Dimitrov to win in three sets.