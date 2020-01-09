ATP Cup 2020: Nick Kyrgios vs Cameron Norrie, match preview and prediction

Vedant Chandel FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Nick Kyrgios won both his matches in the group stage

Nick Kyrgios has return from a brief break at the ATP Cup 2020, and he ended the group stage with a thrilling three-set win over fellow Next Gen star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The win not only secured a quarterfinal spot for Australia, but also solidified Kyrgios' status as the one to beat in the tournament. His match against Tsitsipas was easily one of the highlights of the tournament so far.

The electrifying encounter, which was decided by tiebreakers in all three sets, was an incredible showcase for the talents of both men. But the fact that Kyrgios managed to edge out Tsitsipas despite injury concerns has got to be a huge morale-booster for the temperamental star.

Cameron Norrie has his task cut out against an in-form Kyrgios.

Next up for Kyrgios is British No. 2 Cameron Norrie. For the English side, it has been a surprise week as they qualified as group toppers despite the absence of star players Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund.

Norrie has been efficient, if not robust, in the wins that he has secured in the group stages. And while he might not have the weapons that Kyrgios possesses off the ground, he is very disciplined.

Norrie will have to be at his absolute best if he wants to stand a chance against the Australian, but his task is not impossible. He did take a set off Kyrgios the last time the two met, before the Australian retired in the second set.

Kyrgios is very volatile and that can spell trouble against a consistent player like Norrie

It will be a contrast of styles when the two step out on court against each other on Thursday morning. And at this stage, you have to believe it's anyone's game.

If Norrie can continue playing in the fashion that he has, especially in his match against Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov, he stands a chance as good as any against a volatile Kyrgios.

Prediction: Kyrgios to win in three sets.