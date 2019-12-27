ATP Cup 2020: Serbia and France to battle for top spot in Group A, match-ups, prediction and more

Novak Djokovic will be the big draw in the Group A encounters

The inaugural edition of the ATP Cup is set to commence in the first week of January and has been creating a buzz for a good month and a half now. The tournament will unfold over the course of 10 days and will be played in three Australian cities: Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Ever since the announcement of the draw, excitement has grown amongst fans who will see their favourite ATP stars compete in a professional tournament for their country (outside of the Davis Cup) for the first time in years.

The qualified countries have been divided into six groups with each featuring four competing for the top spot, which will take them directly to the knockout stage. The Group A features some big name led by 16-time major winner Novak Djokovic representing Serbia and fan-favorite Gael Monfils from France. South Africa and Chile round up the group.

The group is set to witness some blockbuster matches with a likely Djokovic-Monfils showcase, which is sure to thrill the crowds in Brisbane, the venue for all the Group A matches.

One would expect Djokovic to come through this one, but not without a tough fight from the dynamic Frenchman. But you can expect Monfils to be back for the doubles match, most likely alongside a Gilles Simon or a Nicholas Mahut, if the going gets tough for his team.

Gael Monfils will spearhead France's bid to upset a strong Serbian team

Another mouth-watering prospect in the group is the probable matchup between Serbia's newfound talent Dusan Lajovic and the fiery Frenchman Benoit Paire. It is a well balanced matchup between two very good all-round players and might as well be the deciding factor in which team finishes as the leader of the group.

Both South Africa and Chile will need a heroic effort from star campaigners Kevin Anderson and Cristian Garin to make an impact, and stand a chance to make it to the next stage.

Dusan Lajovic.

Prediction: France to top the group, Serbia a close second.