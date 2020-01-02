ATP Cup 2020: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

2020 ATP Cup - Sydney

Tennis action for the year 2020 will begin with a new tournament for men's professional players, the ATP Cup. The first edition of the tournament will begin from 3 January in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth simultaneously.

Five players each from 24 countries will be participating in the 10-day tournament. The 24 teams have been divided into six groups of four each.

The group matches will be played in the round robin format, with each tie consisting of two singles and one doubles match. The first six days of the tournament will see the league stage matches being played, followed by quarterfinals on the next two days.

The semifinals and finals will be played on the last two days of the tournament.

Players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur would be leading their respective teams at the tournament. The team of Switzerland withdrew after world number three and their major player Roger Federer decided not to participate.

Dominic Thiem (L) with Team Austria

Here is the list of the countries participating in the tournament:

Group A

Serbia, France, South Africa, Chile

Group B

Spain, Japan, Georgia, Uruguay

Team Spain

Group C

Belgium, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Moldova

Group D

Russia, Italy, United States, Norway

Group E

Austria, Croatia, Argentina, Poland

Group F

Germany, Greece, Canada, Australia

Coming in as a replacement to Hopman Cup, the ATP Cup is now the third team tournament for men's tennis players on the ATP circuit after Davis Cup and Laver Cup. Apart from the prize money of $15,000,000, the player who wins all the singles matches will be up for a reward of 750 ranking points.

Here is all you need to know about the 2020 ATP Cup Schedule:

Tournament: ATP Cup 2020

Category: Men's Team Tennis tournament

Prize Money: $15,000,000

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane

Perth Arena, Perth

Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney

Dates: January 03-12, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Cup matches will not be broadcast in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream will be available on Tennistv.