ATP Cup 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: [ARG] Diego Schwartzman vs [JAP] Kei Nishikori

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timing: Approx. 7 PM Melbourne time, 1.30 PM IST

Prize money: AUD 4,500,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori preview

Playing his first match at the ATP Cup on Tuesday, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman was defeated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a tough straight-sets encounter.

Schwartzman is coming off his career best-season in 2020, having broken into the top 10 for the first time. He will now be hoping to consolidate his position among the world's best in 2021.

His opponent on Thursday at Melbourne Park will be Japan's Kei Nishikori. The former World No. 4 on his part is coming off a tough 2020, where he was restricted to just four tournaments due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19.

The 31-year-old posted a 2-4 record for the year, and shut his season down after the French Open.

Nishikori will open his ATP Cup campaign on Wednesday against Daniil Medevdev. The Japanese has admitted he badly needs matches under his belt heading into the first Slam of 2021, so he will be happy he gets to play at least two matches in this tournament.

Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori head-to-head

Kei Nishikori

The ATP Cup meeting will be the fifth encounter between Kei Nishikori and Diego Schwartzman, and Nishikori currently leads the head-to-head 3-1.

The Japanese player won their first three encounters - two of them on clay and one of them on hardcourt. But Schwartzman won their most recent match, at Rome in 2019.

Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori prediction

Diego Schwartzman

As if he had not had enough bad luck last season, Kei Nishikori was among the 72 players placed placed in hard quarantine upon arrival in Melbourne. That means he wasn't able to get out of his room for the two weeks prior to the ATP Cup.

Nishikori is woefully short of match practice, and will be looking to regain some form and fitness over the coming weeks and months.

Diego Schwartzman meanwhile plays a very solid baseline game - not unlike Nishikori. Having played some of the best tennis of his career last year, the Argentine is the favorite to win this encounter.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in straight sets.

Note *: All ATP Cup fixtures are subject to last-minute changes based on the respective captains' decisions.