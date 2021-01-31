ATP Cup 2021 schedule, matchups, order of play & live telecast details

The 2021 ATP Cup is set to get underway on Tuesday (2 February), with several big names in action. The top 3 of men’s tennis - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - will all be in action on Day 1.
The group-stage matches will be played on 2, 3 and 4 February, with the semis scheduled to take place on the 5th. The final will take place on 6 February (Saturday).
12 teams are in the fray this year, with four groups of three teams each. Each nation will play once against the other two nations in their group. The winner of each of the four groups will automatically qualify for the semifinals.
Group A will see Novak Djokovic’s Serbia (top seeds) taking on Germany, which is spearheaded by Alexander Zverev. Canada, who boast of Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic, are also part of the group.
Group B is led by Rafael Nadal's Spain (seeded second), with Greece and Australia being the other two teams. Nadal will take on Alex de Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group stages.
Group C has Dominic Thiem’s Austria along with Italy and France. Group D meanwhile consists of Russia, Argentina and Japan, with the Russians boasting of both Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in their ranks.
Each tie will feature three matches - two singles and one doubles. The top-ranked singles player of each country will face his counterpart from the other. The second-highest ranked player will then face his counterpart in the other singles fixture.
All the matches will be played in Melbourne, at the Rod Laver Arena and the John Cain Arena. The tournament will be live telecast on Tennis Channel in the USA and Eurosport in India.
With the schedule for the group-stage matches of the 2021 ATP Cup already announced, let us look at who will play whom on which day:
Note *: All doubles fixtures are subject to change based on the respective captains' decisions.
ATP Cup 2021 Day 1 schedule (2 February): Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem all in action
Morning / day session
Fixture 1: Serbia vs Canada from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Dusan Lajovic vs Milos Raonic
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov
Followed by the doubles match* - Filip Krajinovic / Nikola Cacic vs Peter Polansky / Steven Diez
Fixture 2: Austria vs Italy from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Dennis Novak vs Fabio Fognini
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Berrettini
Followed by the doubles match* - Philipp Oswald / Tristan Samuel-Weissborn vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
Evening / night session
Fixture 1: Spain vs Australia from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur
Followed by the doubles match* - Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers vs John Peers / Luke Saville
Fixture 2: Russia vs Argentina from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Andrey Rublev vs Guido Pella
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman
Followed by the doubles match* - Aslan Karatsev / Evgeny Donskoy vs Horacio Zeballos / Maximo Gonzalez
ATP Cup 2021 Day 2 schedule (3 February): Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team Russia take the court
Morning / day session
Fixture 1: Germany vs Canada from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Jan-Lennard Struff vs Milos Raonic
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov
Followed by the doubles match* - Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Peter Polansky / Steven Diez
Fixture 2: France vs Italy from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Benoit Paire vs Fabio Fognini
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini
Followed by the doubles match* - Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
Evening / night session
Fixture 1: Greece vs Australia from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Michail Pervolarakis vs John Millman
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur
Followed by the doubles match* - Markos Kalovelonis / Petros Tsitsipas vs John Peers / Luke Saville
Fixture 2: Russia vs Japan from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Daniil Medvedev vs Kei Nishikori
Followed by the doubles match* - Aslan Karatsev / Evgeny Donskoy vs Ben McLachlan / Toshihide Matsui
ATP Cup 2021 Day 3 Schedule (4 February): Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem return
Morning / day session
Fixture 1: Serbia vs Germany from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Dusan Lajovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev
Followed by the doubles match* - Filip Krajinovic / Nikola Cacic vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies
Fixture 2: Austria vs France from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 10 am local time - Dennis Novak vs Benoit Paire
Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Dominic Thiem vs Gael Monfils
Followed by the doubles match* - Philipp Oswald / Tristan Samuel-Weissborn vs Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
Evening / night session
Fixture 1: Spain vs Greece from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time - Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by the doubles match* - Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers vs Markos Kalovelonis / Petros Tsitsipas
Fixture 2: Argentina vs Japan from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)
First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Guido Pella vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time - Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori
Followed by the doubles match* - Horacio Zeballos / Maximo Gonzalez vs Ben McLachlan / Toshihide Matsui
ATP Cup Day 4 schedule (5 February)
Semifinal 1: Winners of Group A vs Winners of Group D
Semifinal 2: Winners of Group B vs Winners of Group C
ATP Cup Day 5 schedule (6 February)
Final: Winners of Semifinal 1 vs Winners of Semifinal 2