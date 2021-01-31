ATP Cup 2021 schedule, matchups, order of play & live telecast details

The 2021 ATP Cup is set to get underway on Tuesday (2 February), with several big names in action. The top 3 of men’s tennis - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - will all be in action on Day 1.

The group-stage matches will be played on 2, 3 and 4 February, with the semis scheduled to take place on the 5th. The final will take place on 6 February (Saturday).

12 teams are in the fray this year, with four groups of three teams each. Each nation will play once against the other two nations in their group. The winner of each of the four groups will automatically qualify for the semifinals.

Group A will see Novak Djokovic’s Serbia (top seeds) taking on Germany, which is spearheaded by Alexander Zverev. Canada, who boast of Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic, are also part of the group.

Group B is led by Rafael Nadal's Spain (seeded second), with Greece and Australia being the other two teams. Nadal will take on Alex de Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the group stages.

Group C has Dominic Thiem’s Austria along with Italy and France. Group D meanwhile consists of Russia, Argentina and Japan, with the Russians boasting of both Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in their ranks.

Dominic Thiem

Each tie will feature three matches - two singles and one doubles. The top-ranked singles player of each country will face his counterpart from the other. The second-highest ranked player will then face his counterpart in the other singles fixture.

All the matches will be played in Melbourne, at the Rod Laver Arena and the John Cain Arena. The tournament will be live telecast on Tennis Channel in the USA and Eurosport in India.

With the schedule for the group-stage matches of the 2021 ATP Cup already announced, let us look at who will play whom on which day:

Note *: All doubles fixtures are subject to change based on the respective captains' decisions.

ATP Cup 2021 Day 1 schedule (2 February): Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem all in action

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem will both play on this day (separate matches)

Morning / day session

Fixture 1: Serbia vs Canada from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Dusan Lajovic vs Milos Raonic

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by the doubles match* - Filip Krajinovic / Nikola Cacic vs Peter Polansky / Steven Diez

Denis Shapovalov will play Novak Djokovic on Day 1

Fixture 2: Austria vs Italy from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Dennis Novak vs Fabio Fognini

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Berrettini

Followed by the doubles match* - Philipp Oswald / Tristan Samuel-Weissborn vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Evening / night session

Fixture 1: Spain vs Australia from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Roberto Bautista Agut vs John Millman

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Rafael Nadal vs Alex de Minaur

Followed by the doubles match* - Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers vs John Peers / Luke Saville

Fixture 2: Russia vs Argentina from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Andrey Rublev vs Guido Pella

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Daniil Medvedev vs Diego Schwartzman

Followed by the doubles match* - Aslan Karatsev / Evgeny Donskoy vs Horacio Zeballos / Maximo Gonzalez

ATP Cup 2021 Day 2 schedule (3 February): Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team Russia take the court

Alexander Zverev will take on Denis Shapovalov on Day 2

Morning / day session

Fixture 1: Germany vs Canada from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Jan-Lennard Struff vs Milos Raonic

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by the doubles match* - Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs Peter Polansky / Steven Diez

Fixture 2: France vs Italy from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Benoit Paire vs Fabio Fognini

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini

Followed by the doubles match* - Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Gael Monfils will take on Matteo Berrettini on Day 2

Evening / night session

Fixture 1: Greece vs Australia from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Michail Pervolarakis vs John Millman

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur

Followed by the doubles match* - Markos Kalovelonis / Petros Tsitsipas vs John Peers / Luke Saville

Fixture 2: Russia vs Japan from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Andrey Rublev vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time) - Daniil Medvedev vs Kei Nishikori

Followed by the doubles match* - Aslan Karatsev / Evgeny Donskoy vs Ben McLachlan / Toshihide Matsui

ATP Cup 2021 Day 3 Schedule (4 February): Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem return

Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev on Day 3

Morning / day session

Fixture 1: Serbia vs Germany from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Dusan Lajovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev

Followed by the doubles match* - Filip Krajinovic / Nikola Cacic vs Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies

Fixture 2: Austria vs France from 10:00 am local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 10 am local time - Dennis Novak vs Benoit Paire

Second singles match (from approx. 11:30 am local time) - Dominic Thiem vs Gael Monfils

Followed by the doubles match* - Philipp Oswald / Tristan Samuel-Weissborn vs Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Rafael Nadal will play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 3

Evening / night session

Fixture 1: Spain vs Greece from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (Rod Laver Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Roberto Bautista Agut vs Michail Pervolarakis

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time - Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by the doubles match* - Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers vs Markos Kalovelonis / Petros Tsitsipas

Fixture 2: Argentina vs Japan from 5:30 pm local time in Melbourne (John Cain Arena)

First singles match at 5.30 pm local time - Guido Pella vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Second singles match (not before 7 pm local time - Diego Schwartzman vs Kei Nishikori

Followed by the doubles match* - Horacio Zeballos / Maximo Gonzalez vs Ben McLachlan / Toshihide Matsui

ATP Cup Day 4 schedule (5 February)

Semifinal 1: Winners of Group A vs Winners of Group D

Semifinal 2: Winners of Group B vs Winners of Group C

ATP Cup Day 5 schedule (6 February)

Final: Winners of Semifinal 1 vs Winners of Semifinal 2