ATP Cup 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: [SRB] Novak Djokovic vs [GER] Alexander Zverev

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: AUD 4,500,000

Match timing: Approx. 11.30 am local time, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev preview

Novak Djokovic will look to strengthen his bid for a second successive ATP Cup title when he faces off against Alexander Zverev in his final match of the group stage.

Djokovic got his season off to an immaculate start against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, winning 7-5, 7-5 despite some inspired tennis from his opponent. The Serb had kicked off his 26-match unbeaten streak at this same tournament last year, and he will look to do a repeat as he prepares for the 2021 Australian Open - where he will be seeking a record-extending ninth title.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, had a tumultuous time both on and off the court in 2020.

Alexander Zverev (L) and Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic

The German reached his first Grand Slam final and was inches away from the title at the US Open. He then went on to qualify for the ATP Finals for a fourth consecutive year.

However, Zverev has been under intense media scrutiny amid the domestic abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. The 23-year-old will likely have to keep facing awkward questions in Melbourne over the next few weeks.

Zverev will hoping to get his 2021 season off to a flyer at the ATP Cup though, to boost his title hopes at the Australian Open later this month.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

The ATP Cup group stage meeting is the seventh encounter between the two players, and Novak Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head 4-2 over Alexander Zverev.

The Serb has picked up some routine straight-sets wins over Zverev the last few years, but the German has been known to put up a challenge every now and then. Both of Zverev's wins over Djokovic have come in crucial finals - at the ATP Finals 2018 and the Rome Masters 2017.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Despite this being a seemingly close matchup on paper, Novak Djokovic comes into the match against Alexander Zverev as the overwhelming favorite.

The World No. 1 was superb against Denis Shapovalov, with practically every part of his game in fine working order. He also loves the Melbourne courts like no other player does, and many believe he is nearly invincible in this part of the world.

Theoretically, Zverev does have the tools to make this an exciting match. With an incredibly effective first serve and and a powerful and efficient backhand, the German has repeatedly shown he can trouble any opponent on tour.

But Djokovic is one of the greatest returners the sport has ever seen, and he fared particularly well against Zverev's big serve at the ATP Finals last November.

Given his form, his record in Melbourne and his ability to redirect pace on a hardcourt, the Novak Djokovic mountain might be too steep a climb for the German on Thursday.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.