ATP Cup 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: [SRB] Novak Djokovic vs [CAN] Denis Shapovalov

Date: 2 February 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timing: Approx 11.30 am Melbourne time, 6 am IST

Prize money: AUD 4,500,000

Live telecast: Tennis Channel - USA | Eurosport - India

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his ATP Cup title by taking on Canada's Denis Shapovalov in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The ATP Cup was the start of Djokovic's 26-match winning streak in 2020, where he defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Shapovalov himself to help Serbia lift the trophy. Following that run the 33-year-old picked up a record-extending eighth Australian Open title, and he would be hoping to do something similar this year.

Djokovic did, however, suffer a small injury scare in Adelaide last week, which hindered his appearance at the long-awaited exhibition tournament.

Denis Shapovalov at the 2020 ATP Cup

Denis Shapovalov meanwhile comes into the ATP Cup high on confidence, having had the finest season of his young career in 2020. The Canadian reached the first Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career at the US Open and narrowly missed out on another Masters 1000 final in Rome, where he was defeated by Diego Schwartzman in the semfinal.

That said, Shapovalov went on a four-match losing run after reaching the semifinal in St. Petersburg, and he runs the risk of extending that streak in his first match of the season against the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Novak Djokovic (L) and Denis Shapovalov

The ATP Cup group stage meeting is the sixth between the pair; Novak Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head 5-0 over Denis Shapovalov. All of the meetings between the two players have come in the last two years, and they have played two memorable encounters in Australia itself.

The first came in the third round of the 2019 Australian Open during which the Serb prevailed in four sets. The other was in the quarterfinal of the ATP Cup last year, when Djokovic overturned a one-set deficit on his way to the title.

The two players also met in the final of the 2019 Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Novak Djokovic

Given his mastery of Australian hardcourt conditions, Novak Djokovic comes into this match as the overwhelming favorite. However, the Serb has had his share of scares against the unpredictable Denis Shapovalov.

The Canadian possesses a hard-hitting game which has proven to be most effective on hardcourts. He also has one of the best one-handed backhands on tour, and his quick lefty serve can cause all sorts of problems to his opponents.

But as one of the greatest returners of all time, with a unique ability to run down practically anything from the back of the court, Novak Djokovic is a tough man to beat in any conditions. And on a court where he has seen the highest of highs throughout his career, it is difficult to see anything but a win for the World No. 1.

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.