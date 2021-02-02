ATP Cup 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: [ESP] Rafael Nadal vs [GRE] Stefanos Tsitsipas

Date: 4 February 2021

Tournament: ATP Cup 2021

Round: Group stage

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Match timing: Not before 7:00 pm Melbourne time, 1:30 pm IST

Prize money: AUD 4,500,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

Rafael Nadal's much-awaited first competitive appearance of 2021 has been delayed, with the Spaniard pulling out of the opening tie against hosts Australia due to a stiff lower back.

"We have decided with Team Spain and my team, to not play today the first match of the ATP Cup here in Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully, I'll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team, all the to Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marcel Granollers, #vamos," Nadal tweeted prior to the Spain vs Australia tie.

The Spanish team and their fans would be hoping that Rafael Nadal, who played an exhibition match on Friday against Dominic Thiem, would be fit enough to take the court on Thursday.

Nadal would very much like to get some competitive matches under his belt heading into the Australian Open next week. His scheduled opponent on Thursday is Stefanos Tsitsipas, who begins his ATP Cup campaign on Wednesday against hosts Australia.

Tsitsipas, the World No. 6, is scheduled to play Alex de Minaur in his first singles rubber at the 2021 ATP Cup.

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas head-to-head

Rafael Nadal has a 6-1 head-to-head record against Stefanos Tsitsipas

The ATP Cup group stage meeting is the eighth between the pair, with Rafael Nadal currently leading the head-to-head 6-1 over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Spaniard won their first three meetings before Tsitsipas scored his first win over Nadal - a three-set win at the 2019 Madrid Masters. Since then, Nadal has defeated Tsitsipas on three further occasions, including wins at the season-ending ATP Finals in 2019 and 2020.

Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to put together a more consistent season in 2021. The 22-year-old enjoyed some stellar results last year, including reaching the semifinals at the French Open and the finals at three ATP events (winning in Marseille), but he alternated those with some early exits.

If Rafael Nadal is fit and healthy, he will be the definitive favorite to win this match. Besides his positive head-to-head record against Tsitsipas, there is also the factor that playing for the Spanish flag tends to bring out the very best in the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

Note *: All ATP Cup fixtures are subject to change based on the respective captains' decisions.