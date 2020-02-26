ATP Dubai Championships 2020: Novak Djokovic Vs Philipp Kohlschreiber, Round of 16, Preview and Prediction

Novak Djokovic is aiming for a 5th title at the Dubai Championships.

In his first match after regaining the World No.1 earlier this year, Novak Djokovic was in supreme form against Malek Jaziri on Monday as he cruised past the latter 6-1, 6-2. The match, held in Dubai, lasted exactly an hour.

After making light work of Jaziri, the 17-time Grand Slam champion will take on the veteran German, Philipp Kohlschreiber in his Round of 16 contest at Dubai. Djokovic is aiming for his 5th title in the desert of UAE.

While Djokovic was barely troubled in his 1st round contest at Dubai, Kohlschreiber recorded a 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 hard-fought victory against Mohamed Safwat in his opening round. The 36-year old German who had to retire at the Australian Open earlier this January due to a muscle strain, hopes for some momentum at Dubai, especially after undergoing a difficult 2019 where he struggled to find any kind of rhythm throughout the year.

Philipp Kohlschreiber(L) and Novak Djokovic

On the ATP tour, in their lopsided head to head record so far, Djokovic leads Kohlschreiber 11-2 and the former’s only defeats against the German have come at the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in 2019 and at the French Open in 20009 where the Serb succumbed to straight sets defeats on both the occasions. Their upcoming 2nd round meet at Dubai is going to be their 7th meeting on the hard courts. Djokovic leads 5-1 in their clashes on hard courts so far.

After his win in the Round of 32 contest at Dubai, Djokovic has extended his fascinating winning run to 14-0 this season. The Serb did not face a single break point against Jaziri and appears to be in great shape to continue his unbeaten run against Kohlschreiber.

The Serb is a 4-time champion at Dubai and has a staggering 36-6 win-loss record so far. Dubai has always been a happy hunting ground for Djokovic managed to reach the quarterfinals each time he has participated here.

While Kohlschreiber is a veteran himself and a potentially dangerous opponent, he has been out of form for a while now and it would turn out to be an upset of monumental proportions if the German succeeds in dislodging the title favourite in their upcoming 2nd round contest clash.

Novak Djokovic starts as a firm favourite, but it would be fascinating to witness if the 36-year old German, drawing any inspiration from his straight sets victory against the Serb at Indian Wells last year, is able to stun the World No.1 and halt his enviable streak?

Let the action get underway as it promises to be an action-packed day at Dubai on Wednesday

Prediction: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.