ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, Final: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas | Where to watch and live stream details

Novak Djokovic

Reigning World No.1 and Australian Open 2020 champion, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Nitto ATP World Tour Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas in an all-exciting final clash at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020. The 21-year-old Greek has reached the final for the second year in a row in Dubai and has set up a mighty encounter against the in-form Serb.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, cannot complain of poor form either as the Greek is on an eight-match winning streak currently. After successfully defending his title at the Open 13 Provence 2020, he came to Dubai and has been pretty sensational here as well. The NextGen player brushed aside the challenge of British hope Dan Evans (6-2, 6-3) in the semi-finals to set up a date with Djokovic and rekindle their budding rivalry.

Three match points down, the World No.1 looked done.



But you can never count out @DjokerNole... pic.twitter.com/AEQdbSipdv — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 28, 2020

Djokovic overcame a thriller against Gael Monfils, who had been unstoppable for the past two weeks. Djokovic had to fight tooth and nail to beat the Frenchman and make his way into the finals. Eventually, the World No.1 handed a defeat to Monfils, 2-6, 7(10)-6(8), 6-1. The stakes are high as Tsitsipas and Djokovic get ready to take on each other in an assuredly heated affair.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

In the head-to-head tally, both Tsitsipas and Djokovic have faced each other four times and split their wins equally. It remains to be seen who manages to come out victorious tonight and become the champion in Dubai.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24-March 1, 2020

Time: [1] Novak Djokovic vs [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas on Centre Court at approx. 08:30 PM IST on February 29, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.

The matches will also be shown on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same).