ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020: Performance analysis of Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic dropped only one set in Dubai

The reigning World No. 1 men's tennis player, Novak Djokovic continued his magnificent form in the new decade as he extended his winning streak to 18 matches in 2020. The Serbian superstar had earlier won the new decade's first Grand Slam tournament, Australian Open 2020 and now, he has added the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship to his trophy cabinet.

Djokovic has been unstoppable thus far in 2020 besides, Dubai has been one of his favorite places to play tennis at. The hard court specialist found little competition in the ATP 500 event. Here's a look at his journey to the victory.

Novak Djokovic's journey to his fifth Dubai title

Novak Djokovic enjoys playing in Dubai

The 32-year-old player kicked off his campaign with a resounding 6-1, 6-2 victory over the 36-year-old player from Tunisia, Malek Jaziri. Djokovic conceded only 31 points in the match while he did not allow his opponent to develop any chance of breaking his serve.

His next opponent was another 36-year-old player, this time from Germany, Philipp Kohlschreiber. The German won one game more than Jaziri however, Djokovic soon ousted him from the tourney with a 6-3, 6-1 win. The fact that Philipp only had a 20% win percentage on 2nd serve shows how Djokovic dominated him.

The matches were expected to get tough from here however, Djokovic's rivals proved to be no match to him. He locked horns with the seventh seed, Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals. Once again, he allowed his opponent to win only four games in the match as he sealed his semi-final berth with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Gael Monfils huffed and puffed but he could not down Djokovic

Frenchman Gael Monfils, who has won two titles in 2020, faced Novak in the semifinals. Unlike all his previous opponents, Monfils gave Djokovic a run for his money. He won the set with a comprehensive margin of 6-2 and had almost knocked the Serb out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

However, Djokovic showcased his class and won the second set 7-6 with the tiebreaker's score being 10-8 in favor of the World No. 1. Ultimately, he won the match 2-6, 7-6, 6-1. He also pulled off this stunning shot that left fans and neutrals to pick their jaw off the floor

The second seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas was the last man standing between Djokovic and his fifth Dubai title. The fans expected Tsitsipas to put up a fight but the 2020 Australian Open winner crushed him 6-3, 6-4 to win the trophy.

All in all, it was a pretty impressive display of tennis from Djokovic as he entertained the fans in Dubai with his world-class tennis.