ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, Quarter-finals: Leander Paes/Matthew Ebden vs Henri Kontinen/Jan-Lennard Struff | Where to watch and Live Stream details

Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden

Leander Paes, who is on his farewell tour titled 'One Last Roar', made a very good start at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2020, along with his partner Matthew Ebden.

The Indo-Australian pair defeated the second-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in their opening round match at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre. Into the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament, Paes and Ebden will now face the Finnish-German combination of Henri Kontinen and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Paes, at 46, has decided to hang up his racket this year and is on his farewell tour, with Dubai on his list of stops. Along with Ebden, the runner-up at the Bengaluru ATP Challenger has been notching a series of good victories and arrives at the city in fine form. Taking down the duo of Dodig and Polasek in straight-sets, 6-4, 6-3, Paes and Ebden have stormed into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The qualifier pair of Struff and Kontinen have also been playing very well and it might get difficult for the wildcard duo of Paes and Ebden to race their way to a smooth victory. However, there is no underestimating the 18-time Grand Slam Doubles and Mixed Doubles Champion, as he will definitely give his best at his last outing in Dubai.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24-March 1, 2020

Time: Leander Paes / Matthew Ebden vs Jan-Lennard Struff / Henri Kontinen on Court 1 at approx. 07:10 PM IST on February 27, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches will be telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Sony Liv.

The matches will also be shown on Tennis TV (a subscription is required for the same).