ATP Dubai Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic vs Gael Monfils, Semi-final | Where to watch and live stream details

Novak Djokovic in action in Dubai

If World No.17 Karen Khachanov hoped to put the four-time champion Novak Djokovic in a spot of bother with a solitary break of serve in the first set of their quarter-final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships yesterday, then he was in for a disappointment. That was perhaps the only blemish in an otherwise perfect display by the World No.1.

Djokovic finished the match 6-2, 6-2 in 67 minutes with three breaks of serve to get his 16th consecutive match win of the year. The 17-time Grand Slam winner has been ruthless so far in his quest for his fifth crown in Dubai. He hasn't conceded more than four games in each of his three matches this week - something that is ominous for anyone facing the Serbian star.

His next opponent, Gael Monfils should take that into account. This will be his 16th meeting with Djokovic but the World No.9 is still searching for his first win over the Serb. They have squared off already this year, at the ATP Cup, where Djokovic ran through the Frenchman 6-3, 6-2.

Job done for Monfils! 👏@Gael_Monfils sets up a #DDFTennis semi-final match with Djokovic after a 6-3 6-3 win over Gasquet. pic.twitter.com/7PdQRKusLM — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 27, 2020

Monfils doesn't look to be having any bright prospect but he would very much like to make Djokovic work hard for the win after the confidence that he has gained from his fabulous show this month. The former French Open semi-finalist rampaged through the draw at Rotterdam and Montpellier, winning both the indoor hardcourt titles. With the three straight-set wins that he achieved in Dubai this week, he is currently on a 12-match winning streak.

Monfils would hope to make a difference this time although a win over the unstoppable Serb looks unlikely at the moment.

Here's all you need to know about the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2020

Category: ATP 500

City: Dubai, UAE

Advertisement

Venue: Aviation Club Tennis Centre

Prize money: $2,950,420

Tournament schedule: February 24- February 29, 2020

Defending champion: Roger Federer

Match Schedule: (1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs (3) Gael Monfils (FRA) semi-final match not before 8:30 pm IST on Friday, February 28, 2020

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 15-0

Where to watch the matches in India?

The ATP Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2020 matches are being telecast live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD from Monday, February 24, 2020.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships live stream details:

Live Stream is available on Sony Liv.