ATP Finals 2021: 3 things Alexander Zverev must do to upset Novak Djokovic in the semifinals

Novak Djokovic has been relentless in the 2021 ATP Finals, winning both his matches in straight sets. The 34-year-old Serb has sealed top spot in his group and will take on Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

The World No. 1 still has to lock horns with Cameron Norrie in an inconsequential round-robin tie on Friday, but the Serb's sights will be firmly set on his blockbuster semifinal against Zverev.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is chasing his sixth ATP Finals crown which would draw him level with Roger Federer’s record.

Alexander Zverev, meanwhile, has enjoyed a tremendous run on hardcourts in the second half of the season. The 2018 Nitto ATP Finals champion not only won the Olympic gold in Tokyo, but also lifted titles in Cincinnati and Vienna.

However, back-to-back losses against Daniil Medvedev in Paris and Turin have raised questions about his ability against the top players in big matches.

The three-set format offers Zverev the best chance of upsetting Djokovic in the semifinals on Saturday, but he must come up with a solid gameplan to conquer the in-form Serb. Zverev, who trails Djokovic 3-7 in their head-to-head, has only ever beaten the Serb in best-of-three set clashes.

On that note, let’s take a look at three key factors the German needs to focus on if he is to upset Djokovic and book a spot in the finals of the season-ending event.

#1 Alexander Zverev must serve well

Alexander Zverev's first serve is arguably his biggest weapon, especially on hard courts. But against Djokovic, Zverev will come up against one of the best returners the game has ever seen.

While Zverev’s first serve is impeccable, he is still vulnerable on his second serve. The German tends to decelerate on his second serve in crucial moments, and can cough up a number of double faults.

Zverev must therefore protect his second serve by landing a high percentage of first serves. If he can get enough free points on serve and gain confidence, it will allow him to play freely during the return games and put pressure on the Serb.

#2 Engage in backhand-to-backhand exchanges with Novak Djokovic

Djokovic has one of the most reliable backhands on tour, but the shot that helps him set up points is his forehand.

In this year's US Open final, Daniil Medvedev made Djokovic hit more backhands than forehands, a strategy that worked wonders for the Russian.

Alexander Zverev should take a leaf out of Medvedev’s book and force Djokovic into more backhand-to-backhand exchanges. The German's backhand arguably eclipses Djokovic's and he will be able to gain the upper hand in rallies if he can consistently engage in crosscourt backhand rallies.

Such a tactic will also help him protect his weaker wing, his forehand, which is prone to crumbling under sustained pressure.

#3 Be more proactive and approach the net often

Tennis is certainly not a game of chess, but the ability to read an opponent’s next move is an important aspect of the sport.

Alexander Zverev's head-to-head record against Djokovic clearly shows that the German's tactics against the Serb have not worked. In their semi-final clash on Saturday, he must look to change things up and unsettle Djokovic.

One way to do that is to be more proactive and approach the net often to put Djokovic under pressure and try and end points quickly. The German should also try to use the dropshot to catch Djokovic off-guard, especially in the longer rallies.

Considering the strength of his first serve, the German can also throw in the occasional serve-and-volley to keep Djokovic guessing and prevent him settling into a rhythm on return.

Zverev showed during the Olympics that he has the ability to beat Djokovic when his game is firing on all cylinders and he will hope he can produce a similar performance when the two lock horns on Saturday.

