ATP Finals 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (8) Casper Ruud

Date: 20 November 2021

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $7,250,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will take on Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the 2021 ATP Finals on Saturday.

Medvedev secured his place in the last four in Turin after winning his first two round-robin matches against Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev. In his final group tie against local favorite Jannik Sinner, the 2021 US Open champion started off strongly, winning the first set 6-0.

But buoyed by the crowd, Sinner produced some inspired shotmaking to win the second set 7-5 in a tie-break. The deciding set was played at an extremely high level and once again went into a tie-break.

Medvedev saved two match points to eventually prevail 6-0, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8) and secure his eighth consecutive win at the tournament.

Casper Ruud at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud's campaign, on the other hand, got off to a rough start as he lost his first round-robin match to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. In his next match, he recorded a comeback win against alternate Cameron Norrie to keep his chances of qualifying for the semifinals alive.

Ruud lost the opening set of his final group tie against Andrey Rublev 6-2, but fought back from a break down in the next two sets to defeat the Russian 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) and reach the biggest semifinal of his career.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud have met twice before, with the head-to-head currently standing at 2-0 in the Russian's favor. Medvedev won their most recent encounter at the Mallorca Open in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Casper Ruud prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 ATP Finals.

Daniil Medvedev enters the contest as the overwhelming favorite, given his form over the last few months. However, he was taken the distance in each of his three group matches, which will give Casper Ruud some confidence going into this clash.

Ruud has also had a sensational season, winning five titles. The Norwegian has shed his clay-court specialist tag by proving himself on hardcourts this season. He won his first title on the surface at the San Diego Open and reached the quarterfinals of the last four hardcourt Masters 1000 events of the year.

He has also looked in great nick in Turin. However, he faces one of the best players on tour in Medvedev and will need to significantly raise his level if he is to stand a chance of pulling off the upset.

Ruud will need to be extremely aggressive from the back of the court as engaging in baseline exchanges with Medvedev is a recipe for disaster.

Medvedev has found himself in trouble quite a few times in this tournament, but has managed to navigate his way out. Expect him to do the same in the semifinals as well.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram