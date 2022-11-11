ATP Finals 2022: Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Casper Ruud vs (5) Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Date: November 13, 2022.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $14,750,000.

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 1 pm GMT, 8 am ET and 6:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | India - Sports 18 & Voot.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Casper Ruud at the 2022 US Open.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud will square off against World No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Sunday.

Ruud has managed to string together yet another consistent season. He claimed three titles this year, lifting trophies in Buenos Aires, Geneva and Gstaad. He reached his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open but fell to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

The Norwegian reached his first Major final at the French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. He also made it to the championship round of the US Open but went down to Alcaraz yet again. Nevertheless, his run in New York propelled him to a career-high ranking of No. 2.

However, Ruud's results since his US Open run have been slightly underwhelming. Following a respectable quarterfinal finish in Seoul, he made back-to-back first-round exits in Tokyo and Basel. At the Paris Masters, he lost in the third round. A semifinalist in last year's ATP Finals, he'll be aiming for another good showing this time around.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Touted as the next big thing for a while now, Auger-Aliassime has taken the next step in his flourishing career this season. In the Majors, he reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round of the French Open. His results at Wimbledon and the US Open were disappointing, losing in the first and second rounds respectively.

Aside from that, the Canadian has been consistent for the better part of the year. He won his maiden ATP title at the Rotterdam Open, finally getting his hands on the winner's trophy after eight runner-up finishes. He has been one of the most in-form players over the last few weeks.

Auger-Aliassime bagged three titles and went on a 16-match winning streak, which was snapped by Holger Rune in the semifinals of the Paris Masters. He'll now be making his debut at the ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

Ruud leads Auger-Aliassime 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Canadian Open in straight sets.

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Casper Ruud +220 -1.5 (+400) Felix Auger-Aliassime -275 +1.5 (-700)

Casper Ruud vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

While Ruud's form has taken a dip, Auger-Aliassime is in the midst of a purple patch. Despite his unbeaten run coming to an end in Paris, he has the edge in this encounter.

Ruud's currently lacking that extra spark in his game that delivered great results for most of the season. His tactics are easily countered and the occasional moment of brilliance isn't enough to salvage the match. Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, is riding high on confidence after an incredible few weeks.

The Canadian's serve has been largely on point and he has been unleashing the forehand with devastating effect. He maintains a solid grip on the rallies from the back of the court and has mostly managed to come out on top when tested by his opponents. Based on their form, Auger-Aliassime is likely to emerge victorious.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

