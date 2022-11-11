ATP Finals 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (7) Novak Djokovic.

Date: November 14, 2022.

Tournament: ATP Finals 2022.

Round: Round robin.

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy.

Category: Year-ending championships.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: $14,750,000.

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET and 1:30 am IST.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with 21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals on Monday.

Tsitsipas's highlight of the season has been successfully defending his title at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He also won his first title on grass in Mallorca. The Greek reached an additional five finals, making it to the title rounds in Rotterdam, Rome, Cincinnati, Astana and Stockholm.

Tsitsipas' results at the Majors got progressively worse as the year wore on. He started off strong with a semifinal showing at the Australian Open, followed by a fourth-round finish at the French Open. He then lost in the third round at Wimbledon and failed to get past the first hurdle at the US Open.

At the recently concluded Paris Masters, he made it to the semifinals. This will be Tsitsipas' fourth consecutive appearance in the ATP Finals. He won the title upon making his debut in 2019 but hasn't made it past the group stage in the last two editions.

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic missed the Australian Open, the US Open and a couple of Masters 1000 events due to his stance on vaccinations. But whenever he has had an opportunity to play, he has mostly performed well. The Serb's biggest triumph of the year came at Wimbledon, where he nabbed his 21st Grand Slam title.

Djokovic won an additional three titles, claiming the Italian Open in May while winning the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open over the last few weeks. He was the favorite to clinch the Paris Masters as well, making it to the final on the heels of a 13-match winning streak. However, he lost to teenager Holger Rune in three sets.

A five-time ATP Finals champion, Djokovic is now aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles here.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head

Djokovic leads Tsitsipas 9-2 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Paris Masters in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic odds

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic prediction

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Italian Open.

The duo faced off just a few days ago in Paris. The match went down to the wire, with Djokovic edging out Tsitsipas in the third-set tie-break. It marked his eighth consecutive victory over the Greek.

Tsitsipas' backhand down the line, and even when he hits it crosscourt, can be attacked at times. His serve too has been a little inconsistent of late. This gives Djokovic enough of an opening to work his magic. The former World No. 1 is hard to wear down and unless one plays lights-out tennis, it's an uphill battle.

Tsitsipas has often crumbled during critical moments in his matches against Djokovic. He has either given up a decent lead or missed an opportunity to gain an advantage. The Serb, on the other hand, is known for his mental fortitude. Even if he's challenged, expect the reigning Wimbledon champion to come out on top eventually.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in straight sets.

