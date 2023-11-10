ATP Finals 2023: Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Holger Rune

Date: November 12, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune preview

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face off against Holger Rune in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday.

Djokovic won three Major titles this year, including his record-extending 24th title at the US Open. He also finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon, going down to rival Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller.

Djokovic then won the Cincinnati Masters over Alcaraz in the final and more recently, the Paris Masters. He won the Adelaide International 1 at the start of the season as well. His record for the year stands at an impressive 51-5.

Rune has had a pretty good season as well for the most part. He made the last eight at the French Open and Wimbledon. He also reached a couple of finals at the Masters level in Monte Carlo and Rome. The Danish youngster won his sole title of the year in Munich at the BMW Open.

Rune also endured a rough patch following his Wimbledon exit as he won just one of his nine matches after that. He has recovered quite well since then. He first made the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors in Basel and then the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters, where he was the defending champion.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The two have split their previous four meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 2-2. Djokovic win their most recent encounter at the 2023 Paris Masters in three sets.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Novak Djokovic -500 +1.5 (-1600) Over 21.5 (-145) Holger Rune +340 -1.5 (+625) Under 21.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic has been the player to beat this season. He's currently on a 18-match winning streak, which started with his title-winning run in Cincinnati. Even more impressive is the fact that of his five losses this season, only one of them has been on hardcourts.

Djokovic's record on the surface stands at a mighty 33-1, with Daniil Medvedev being the only player to get the better of him on hardcourts. The Serb has an engaging rivalry with Rune, with neither player winning their matches in straight sets so far.

The two battled it out earlier this month in Paris, with Djokovic sending defending champion Rune on his way home. It was another three set affair, with the World No. 1 overcoming a second set stumble to emerge victorious.

Rune does have a win over Djokovic this year, which came at the Italian Open. But the Serb has been on a different level over the past few months and should be able to one-up his younger rival once again.

Pick: Novak Djokovic to win in three sets.

