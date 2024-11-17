ATP Finals 2024 Final: Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (5) Taylor Fritz

Date: November 17, 2024

Tournament: ATP Finals 2024

Round: Final

Venue: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-end championships

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $15,250,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz preview

Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Taylor Fritz in the final of the ATP Finals 2024 on Sunday (November 17).

Trending

Sinner secured straight-set wins over Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Fritz as well to top the group and book his place in the semifinals. He was up against three-time Major finalist Casper Ruud for a spot in the summit clash.

The Italian was at his dominant best in the opening set and conceded only one game in it to take it. The second set was no different, and he broke Ruud's serve twice to register a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Fritz commenced the group stage with a win over Medvedev and then lost to Sinner. He bounced back with a comeback win de Minaur to advance to the semifinals, where he faced World No. 2 Alexander Zverev.

Zverev put himself in the driver's seat courtesy of a break of serve in the first set and held on to the lead to claim the set. Fritz bounced back to clinch the second set and push the match into a decider. The third set went down to the wire, and the American came out on top in the tie-break to complete a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) comeback win.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Sinner leads Fritz 3-1 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting in the group stage of the ongoing ATP Finals in straight sets a few days ago.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-650

+1.5 (-2500)

Over 21.5 (-135)

Taylor Fritz

+450

-1.5 (+750)

Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner played his best match of the week to send Ruud on his way home and reach the final here for the second year in a row. He won 81 percent of his first serve points and hit 22 winners against 12 unforced errors. He hasn't lost a set this week and hasn't dropped more than four games each per set. He is also on a 10-match winning streak at the moment.

Fritz mounted a valiant comeback to one-up Zverev for the fourth time this year and advanced to his first final at the year-end championships. The American won 85 percent of points on the back of his first serve and struck 31 winners in contrast to 34 unforced errors.

After losing his very first encounter against Fritz, Sinner has taken control of his rivalry, having won three matches on the trot. Their most recent meeting took place during the group stage of the ATP Finals a few days ago, and the American was completely outplayed.

Fritz could muster only one break point on his opponent's serve, which he failed to convert. He played second fiddle to the Italian from the baseline as well. Sinner has been the most dominant player this year with a 69-6 record and seven titles. His form indicates that he is likely to wrap up the season with a title at the ATP Finals as well.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback