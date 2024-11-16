ATP Finals 2024 SF: Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (6) Casper Ruud

Date: November 16, 2024

Tournament: ATP Finals 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-end championships

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize Money: $15,250,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud preview

The 2024 ATP Finals in Turin will feature Jannik Sinner taking on Casper Ruud in one of the semifinal matchups. The 2024 season has seen Jannik Sinner rise to the top of men's tennis as the Italian has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time.

Sinner entered the event in Turin as the top seed and has performed flawlessly in the group stage so far, having not dropped a single set so far. He began his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over seventh seed Alex de Minaur and followed it up with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over fifth seed Taylor Fritz in the next match.

The top seed swept the group stages with another commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev. This was the second straight year when he won all of his round-robin matches at the ATP Finals.

Casper Ruud has put together another decent season in 2024, as he qualified for the year-ending ATP Finals for a third time in his career. The Norwegian has won 51 of the 75 matches he has played in the year, winning two titles in Barcelona and Geneva. However, barring the clay season, Ruud has not done consistently well on other surfaces.

Ruud started his campaign with a remarkable 6-1, 7-5 win over third Carlos Alcaraz, which was followed by a 6-7(5), 4-6 defeat to Alexander Zverev. In hus last round-robin fixture, the Norwegian overcame Andrey Rublev in a thrilling contest, winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

This is the third time Casper Ruud has made it to the semifinals of the ATP Finals.

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Sinner has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Ruud. The last time these players met was at the quarterfinal at the 2021 Erste Bank Open in Vienna, with the Italian 7-5, 6-1.

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -1600 -1.5 (-375) Over 19.5 (-130) Casper Ruud +750 +1.5 (+240) Under 19.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Casper Ruud prediction

Jannik Sinner has a phenomenal record on indoor hard courts. The Italian player has a 76 percent win ratio on the surface, reaching 8 finals in his career. The Italian has 6 titles on the surface, of which the last came at Rotterdam this year with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Alex de Mianur in the final.

Casper Ruud does not have an exceptional record on indoor hardcourts, reaching only one final on the surface so far. The Norwegian reached the final of the 2022 ATP Finals, losing, 5-7, 3-6 to Novak Djokovic.

Overall Sinner has lost only 3 matches on hard courts this year, and both times he has defeated Ruud on indoor hard courts. These facts make the Italian the undisputed favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Sinner to win in straight sets

