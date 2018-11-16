ATP Finals: Roger Federer moves to the semi-finals of the 2018 ATP Finals

Roger Federer after his win against Kevin Anderson at the Nitto ATP Finals 2018

Six-time winner Swiss Roger Federer beat big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-3 to book his place in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals for a record-extending 15th time.

Federer's triumph means that he will top The Lleyton Hewitt group to bolster his chances of avoiding world number one Novak Djokovic in the last four in London.

The 37 year-old Swiss looked out of sorts when he lost his first match on Sunday to Japan's Kei Nishikori in straight sets but quickly regained his majestic form with two back-to-back straight-sets wins. The match was of little significance to Kevin Anderson who had already secured his place in the semi-finals with 2 successive wins in his maiden appearance at the tournament.

The Gustavo Kuerten Group has seen World Number 1 Novak Djokovic qualify to the semis with the other slot not yet decided.

The Swiss great suffered an uncharacteristic loss at the hands of the giant South African Anderson in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year after leading by two sets, his only defeat against him in five meetings before their match at London’s O2 Arena. It was sweet revenge for Federer who looked fully in control of his third group match.

The first set against Anderson was not a smooth affair for the players, with both players quickly into their groove on serve before trading breaks. Federer broke the South African's big serve to take a 4-3 lead only to be broken back by Anderson. Roger broke again but uncharacteristically was trailing 0-40 in his own serve before winning 5 consecutive points to bail himself out of 3 break points and take the first set.

The second set was a tighter affair with both players holding their serve until the 7th game. At 3-3 in the set, Federer seized the initiative with a superb sliced backhand winner to break Anderson. That was all that separated the two men in the second set as the Swiss maestro quickly closed out the match on his own service game.

“I’m very happy,” said Federer. “The first match was tough against Kei, I never got going. With my back against the wall maybe it is easier for me to play.

“I tried to come up with a good game plan against Dominic and also Kevin today. I’m happy it all worked out. I’m thrilled to be in the semis. I’m happy to be alive, hoping for a good match the day after tomorrow. I have a lot left in the tank even though I’m not the youngest!” joked the 37 year old.

Federer will be looking to extend his record at the ATP Finals with a 7th win and become the oldest ever winner of the prestigious competition.