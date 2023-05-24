ATP Lyon Open 2023 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Baez

The fifth day of main draw action at the ATP Lyon Open on Thursday will see all four men's singles quarterfinals played out. Six seeds - one of whom is a wildcard - and another wildcard will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

On Wednesday, the likes of Tommy Paul, Arthur Fils and Felix Auger-Aliassime emerged victorious, beating Gregoire Barrere, Mikael Ymer and qualifier Pablo Llamas Ruiz, respectively.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the quarterfinals in Lyon could pan out on Thursday:

#1 Francisco Cerundolo vs Jack Draper

Francisco Cerundolo

Fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo locks horns with Jack Draper for a place in the Lyon semifinals.

World No. 28 Cerundolo won the first set of his opener against Juan Pablo Varillas before the Peruvian had to retire. Cerundolo has a 18-13 record this season. Meanwhile, the 60th-ranked Draper beat fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round to bring up his tenth win in 15 matches this year.

The two players haven't met before, but expect Cerundolo, with his superior claycourt pedigree, to take the win.

Pick: Cerundolo in straight sets

#2 Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Baez

Sebastian Baez

Second seed Cameron Norrie takes on sixth seed Sebastian Baez as a place in the Lyon last four beckons.

World No. 14 Norrie beat David Goffin in his opener to improve to 26-9 on the season. Meanwhile, the 44th-ranked Baez registered a come-from-behind win against compatriot Pedro Cachin in the second round to bring up his 15th win in 28 matches this year.

Norrie won the pair's lone meeting in the Lyon quarterfinals last year and should repeat the trick again.

Pick: Norrie in three sets

#3 Tommy Paul vs Brandon Nakashima

Tommy Paul

Third seed Tommy Paul locks horns with eighth seed Brandon Nakashima in an all-American quarterfinal in Lyon.

The 17th-ranked Paul beat Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in his campaign opener to improve to 17-9 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 52 Nakashima downed another Frenchman - Arthur Rinderknech - in the second round to bring up his fifth win in 11 matches this season.

Nakashima won the pair's lone meeting in the first round of 's-Hertogenbosch last year, but the in-form Paul should take this one.

Pick: Paul in three sets

#4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (Lyon top seed) vs Arthur Fils

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime takes on wildcard Arthur Fils as a place in the last four beckons.

The tenth-ranked Auger-Aliassime - who received a wildcard - opened his campaign against Pablo Llamas Ruiz to improve to 13-9 on the season. Meanwhile, World No. 112 Fils got past Mikael Ymer in the second round to reach his third quarterfinal of the season, improving to 8-3. Ymer was disqualified from the tournament after striking the umpire's chair with his racket during his clash against Fils.

Auger-Aliassime and Fils haven't met before, but the in-form Frenchman could spring a surprise and upset his fellow wildcard.

Pick: Fils in three sets

