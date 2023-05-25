ATP Lyon Open 2023 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Cameron Norrie vs Francisco Cerundolo

The sixth day of main draw action at the ATP Lyon Open on Friday (May 26) will feature both semifinals. Three seeds and a wildcard will be in action at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

On Tuesday (May 23), the four quarterfinals saw Francisco Cerundolo, Cameron Norrie, and Brandon Nakashima emerge victorious, respectively beating Jack Draper, Sebastian Baez, and Tommy Paul, while Arthur Fils had a walkover against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

So, without further ado, here's a look at how semifinal day at Lyon could pan out on Friday.

#1 Cameron Norrie (second seed Lyon) vs Francesco Cerundolo

Francisco Cerundolo

Second seed Cameron Norrie takes on fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo in a blockbuster first semifinal at Lyon.

World No. 14 Norrie improved to 27-9 on the year by beating sixth seed Sebastian Baez in three sets in the quarterfinals. Earlier, the left-hander had opened his campaign by beating David Goffin and is now 13-3 at the claycourt event. Norrie was impressive against Baez, especially in the third set, winning six of 11 first serves to seal victory in seven minutes shy of two hours.

The 27-year-old has been impressive on clay - not his strongest suit - this season. After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Buenos Aires final, Norrie returned the compliment a week later. The left-hander beat an injured Alcaraz from a set and a break down to win the first ATP 500 title of his career.

Meanwhile, the 27th-ranked Cerundolo improved to 19-13 in 2023 by downing the left-handed British youngster Jack Draper. Coming off quarterfinals in Barcelona and Rome, the 24-year-old was on the brink against Draper but recovered from a set and a break down to live to fight another day.

The two players have split their two previous meetings - both on clay - with Norrie winning the last one in the Monte-Carlo first round. The Brit should win again.

#2 Brandon Nakashima vs Arthur Fils

Brandon Nakashima

Eighth seed Brandon Nakashima takes on wildcard Arthur Fils in an unlikely second semifinal at Lyon.

World No. 52 Nakashima tripled his win tally on the season, beating compatriot and third seed Tommy Paul in straight sets to improve to 6-6 in 2023. Nakashima saw three match points on serve at 5-4 in the second come and go but sealed the win in the subsequent tiebreak,

Meanwhile, World No. 112 Fils reached his third semifinal of the season - after Montpellier and Marseille - gaining a walkover against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

The two players haven't met before, but expect the more experienced Nakashima to emerge victorious.

Pick: Nakashima in three sets.

